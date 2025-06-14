Dune Awakening: Best base building tips

There's quite a bit you can do when it comes to base building in Dune Awakening. The basics are simple: Right-clicking switches between build, move, repair, and demolish. When building, pressing "R" on the keyboard brings up the menu that lets you switch categories, such as facilities/utilities, furniture, and building blocks categorized by material/theme.
In short, base building in Dune Awakening is very well optimized, but understanding how to make the most of things will be important. Sure, you can learn on the go, but you'll end up wasting a lot of time and resources.
Here are five base building tips you can make use of in Dune Awakening
Build within your means to conserve resources
Dune Awakening is a survival MMO, but unlike other similar titles, such as Valheim and NMS, resources are hard to come by on Arrakis. Building too wide is going to put a massive strain on your resources and force you to go exploring the desert to build larger stockpiles. Sure, this is doable, but with multiple resources to juggle, you'll end up making this a full-time job rather than having fun.
This is just made worse if you're playing by yourself and have decided not to be a part of a Guild. For this reason, learn to build within your limits and build as much as you need, not how much you want.
There's nothing wrong with having a small, compact base that has enough space to house everything you need. Additionally, the larger the base, the more power is needed, which in turn will yet again put strain on resources.
Lighting is limited
For some weird reason, the number of lights you can have in your base is limited. Makes no sense, but that's how things are. Even if you have overwhelming power generation, you can't have an infinite amount of lighting.
For this reason, when laying out your base, ensure that you have large rooms that blend into one another. In this way, you won't have to use lights for each room, and you'll be able to light multiple rooms with a single source of light or reduce the number of lights needed.
Optimize your storage space
On your many runs in Dune Awakening, you're bound to come across resources that you may need, but not immediately. So what do you do? Well, you could carry them about, but if you get eaten by a Sandworm, you lose it all. You could store it in your Buggy or Sandbike for the short term, but that's not very useful.
The best option you have is to make storage chests. These can be used to sort your paraphernalia and store it in some order. This has two benefits: One, you're going to be able to keep your vehicle and yourself free of items you don't need immediately; Two, if you die to a Sandworm, your loss will be minimal.
Also, remember to build chests close to each other to save space. There's no point sprawling them out, either. Stack them vertically by placing one row on the floor and the other above that on a surface.
Set your base's permission
In Dune Awakening, getting your base up and running is a great feeling and achievement that you should be proud of. This is why you must change your base's permission to limit who can enter and who can't. This will ensure that the riff-raffs stay out of your personal belongings.
This also applies to chests. You can set their permission as you see fit. If you happen to be someone who provides the Guild with resources, you can set access to the chest that contains resources or Water for others to use. This will ensure that when you're offline, they'll be able to help themselves to anything they require within the limitations that you've implemented.
Build next to natural resources
There are many places to build your first base in Dune Awakening. With Hagga Basin South being so vast, you won't have to compete in a sense to find good real estate spots. Just avoid the sand, and you'll be fine.
To make the most of your base, try to build it next to spots that have natural resources like Dew. You can harvest Water from them, which will ensure you have easy access to hydration in case of an emergency or if your Filter in the Windtrap has stopped working.
