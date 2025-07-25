Dune Awakening: How to get Aren's Armor Set

If you're looking to launch into the Vermillius Gap with the strongest gear possible, Aren's Armor set is the best one in Dune Awakening. Not many will come across it naturally, because this Unique set is not guarded by any bandit outpost or cavern. Instead, it's hidden on top of a relatively self-effacing hill towards the north-eastern part of the starting area.

In this guide, we'll tell you how to get the Aren's Armor set, and why you should try to farm it in Dune Awakening.

Where to get the Aren's Armor set in Dune Awakening

Location on map (Image via Funcom)

Aren's Armor can be found in an unmarked Unique chest towards the north-eastern corner of Hagga Basin South in Dune Awakening. To find it, go to the Alcyon Wreck site, and then trek towards the north-west till you find a narrow hillock with a sharp head close by.

Here's what the hill looks like (Image via Funcom)

It's across the open sand, but it's close enough that you can cover the distance in one sprint easily. Scale the top of this hill to find the wreck of an Ornithopter, and in one corner lies a chest that drops various Aren's Armor gearpieces.

It can only drop one part at a time, and the contents of the chest reset every 45 minutes. So if you want to farm this Armor Set, you can hunker down in the shadow of the rocks, and then pop in once every 45 minutes or so. Unless you're super lucky, expect to get a lot of duplicates.

Another thing to note is that this armor takes Spice-Infused Copper Dust to craft, which does not drop from this specific chest. You'll need a total of 13x Spice-Infused Copper Dust to craft the complete set - so raiding Broken Stone Station twice or thrice ought to give you enough.

Is getting the Aren's Armor Set worth it in Dune Awakening?

Right after you get into Vermillius Gap in Dune Awakening, you can farm Iron Ore to get Iron-tier armor. However, Aren's Armor set is still worth farming because it's almost twice the armor value of the Iron-tier light armor (Kirab Scout set).

If you have the full set, here's what you get from the Aren's Armor pieces all in all:

Armor value 209.00 Light dart mitigation 25.10 Blade mitigation 40.00 Heavy dart mitigation 25.10 Heat protection 0.60

This is roughly on par with the Hollower Stillsuit (which you can get from Dewgap Gateway), so you can wear its chestpiece for catchpockets, which trades melee damage resistance for more QoL.

However, if you're going for a heavy-armor build, Kirab Heavy set outnumbers Aren's Armor set in Dune Awakening - alongside better light/heavy dart resistance.

