Dune Awakening: How to get around fast

At first, Dune Awakening players have one way to get around “fast”, and that’s on their feet. Eventually, you’ll get awesome vehicles, but that’s going to take a little bit of time and effort. Like any good survival MMO, anything worthwhile takes effort. Whether alone or with friends, you have a few options when it comes to travel. We know there’s a sort of “fast travel” system, but it’s something that was not available to us in the beta.

Now that the game is out, we have a better idea of exactly how this all works, in terms of getting around fast in Dune Awakening. While the early hours will require you to jog, there are a few other options.

What kind of travel options do you have in Dune Awakening to get around fast?

Hagga Basin is massive, as are the other Dune Awakening maps, so you’re going to want to get from place to place fast. Your primary options in the early game are using the run button, build your first motorcycle, and finally, taking advantage of the Thopter Lady’s services.

The Thopter Ladies are going to be key to getting around, if you can afford it (Image via Funcom)

In the first couple of hours of the game, you just have to run. There’s no real easy way around it. However, do take the time to locate Points of Interest while you’re exploring, because that will be beneficial to you. Once you’ve had a chance to visit your first Trading Post, you’ll find the Thopter Lady.

For a fee, she will transport you to other Points of Interest in the map you’re on in Dune Awakening. The downside to this, especially early on, is it’s not cheap. Until you’ve got a reliable way to farm up funds, this could be a costly way to get around. I didn’t really have an issue with money in the beta, so I imagine as I grind through the early maps that won’t change too much.

Your other primary option is to build a motorbike. Thankfully this is one of the main quests in the survival MMO, and it will help you get around fast. Towards the end of your time in Hagga Basin South, you’ll get to the quest, Across the Gap. In fact, it’s the final main story quest of the area.

Having the motorbike will make life immeasurably easier on the sands of Arrakis (Image via Funcom)

Over the course of this quest, you’ll fabricate and unlock the various parts you need for your first vehicle, and it will help you get across Dune Awakening much faster, just in general. You’ll get access to other vehicles as time goes on, but this first one will definitely help you explore Hagga Basin South faster, unlocking everything before you move on with the next quest, Moving On.

