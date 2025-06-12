Dune Awakening: How to get Hydraulic Pistons

Getting your first vehicle in Dune Awakening is an incredible feeling, but it also leaves you wanting more. If you can craft something in this game, you can be sure there’s a better variant out there. To craft better equipment, you need better resources, and Hydraulic Pistons are one such item that you’ll need to make some of the best vehicles out there.
Be it your Ornithopter, Sandbike, or Buggy, the Mk5 components for these vehicles require Hydraulic Pistons. It is a late-game item, only available in specific locations. This guide will list all the ways to acquire Hydraulic Pistons and their crafting uses.
Where to find Hydraulic Pistons in Dune Awakening
As mentioned earlier, the Hydraulic Pistons can be acquired from certain places. However, the situation is not as bad as Carbide Scraps farming, which is only available in the Mysa Tarill outpost.
This time, you have four locations to scout. These are the Passage of Artemis and the Aegis outposts in the Western Shield Wall area, the Beast’s Claw in the Mysa Tarill area, and the Edge of Acheron within Sheol.
Like most other resources, these are also present inside loot containers and may sound easy to acquire. But all the locations are PvP areas, which feature a shared loot system. There’s a good chance the containers may already be looted by the time you reach them.
At this point, you can either wait out the reset duration, which may lead to a potential clash with others also thinking the same, or try a different location. The Hydraulic Pistons are also not guaranteed to drop in every loot container.
If you’ve saved up Solari, a limited number of Hydraulic Pistons can also be purchased from NPC vendors. Kahraman Reis, Zoe, and Beatriz Luna will contain a stock of 15 Hydraulic Pistons. However, each piston costs 3,500 Solari.
Hydraulic Pistons crafting recipes in Dune Awakening
Apart from vehicle parts, there aren’t many things that use Hydraulic Pistons as a crafting resource. However, the ones that do make use of it are some of the best you can find on Arrakis.
Here are all the crafting recipes using Hydraulic Pistons
Acquiring Mk5 will add another achievement to your list, but the chase doesn't stop there. The Tri-Forged Hydraulic Piston on the recipe list is an upgraded variant that will be required for crafting Mk6 vehicle components.
