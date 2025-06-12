  • home icon
  • MMO News
  • Dune Awakening: How to get Hydraulic Pistons

Dune Awakening: How to get Hydraulic Pistons

By Mayank Singh Rathour
Modified Jun 12, 2025 17:30 IST
Hydraulic Piston (Image via Funcom)
Hydraulic Piston (Image via Funcom)

Getting your first vehicle in Dune Awakening is an incredible feeling, but it also leaves you wanting more. If you can craft something in this game, you can be sure there’s a better variant out there. To craft better equipment, you need better resources, and Hydraulic Pistons are one such item that you’ll need to make some of the best vehicles out there.

Be it your Ornithopter, Sandbike, or Buggy, the Mk5 components for these vehicles require Hydraulic Pistons. It is a late-game item, only available in specific locations. This guide will list all the ways to acquire Hydraulic Pistons and their crafting uses.

Where to find Hydraulic Pistons in Dune Awakening

Hydraulic Pistons are only found in PvP areas (Image via Funcom)
Hydraulic Pistons are only found in PvP areas (Image via Funcom)

As mentioned earlier, the Hydraulic Pistons can be acquired from certain places. However, the situation is not as bad as Carbide Scraps farming, which is only available in the Mysa Tarill outpost.

also-read-trending Trending

This time, you have four locations to scout. These are the Passage of Artemis and the Aegis outposts in the Western Shield Wall area, the Beast’s Claw in the Mysa Tarill area, and the Edge of Acheron within Sheol.

Like most other resources, these are also present inside loot containers and may sound easy to acquire. But all the locations are PvP areas, which feature a shared loot system. There’s a good chance the containers may already be looted by the time you reach them.

At this point, you can either wait out the reset duration, which may lead to a potential clash with others also thinking the same, or try a different location. The Hydraulic Pistons are also not guaranteed to drop in every loot container.

If you’ve saved up Solari, a limited number of Hydraulic Pistons can also be purchased from NPC vendors. Kahraman Reis, Zoe, and Beatriz Luna will contain a stock of 15 Hydraulic Pistons. However, each piston costs 3,500 Solari.

Hydraulic Pistons crafting recipes in Dune Awakening

There&#039;s always a better Ornithopter to chase after (Image via Funcom)
There's always a better Ornithopter to chase after (Image via Funcom)

Apart from vehicle parts, there aren’t many things that use Hydraulic Pistons as a crafting resource. However, the ones that do make use of it are some of the best you can find on Arrakis.

Here are all the crafting recipes using Hydraulic Pistons

Vehicle partsCrafting ingredients

Buggy Engine Mk5

Duraluminum Ingot x50 - Cobalt Paste x25 - Particle Capacitor x14 - Complex Machinery x21 - Hydraulic Piston x7 - 675 mL Water

Bluddshot Buggy Engine Mk5

Duraluminum Ingot x85 - Cobalt Paste x40 - Particle Capacitor x25 - Complex Machinery x36 - Spice-infused Duraluminum Dust x26 - Hydraulic Piston x13 - 1010 mL Water

Scout Ornithopter Engine Mk5

Duraluminum Ingot x48 - Cobalt Paste x25 - Particle Capacitor x14 - Complex Machinery x21 - Hydraulic Piston x7 - 675 mL Water

Sandbike Engine Mk5

Duraluminum Ingot x30 - Cobalt Paste x25 - Particle Capacitor x14 - Complex Machinery x21 - Hydraulic Piston x7 - 675 mL Water

Mohandis Sandbike Engine Mk5

Duraluminum Ingot x85 - Cobalt Paste x40 - Particle Capacitor x25 - Complex Machinery x36 - Spice-infused Duraluminum Dust x26 - Hydraulic Piston x13 - 1010 mL Water

Assault Ornithopter Engine Mk5

Duraluminum Ingot x50 - Cobalt Paste x25 - Particle Capacitor x14 - Complex Machinery x21 - Hydraulic Piston x7 - 675 mL Water

Tri-Forged Hydraulic Piston

Hydraulic Piston x3 - Plasteel Plate x2 - Duraluminum Ingot x1 - 50 mL Water

Acquiring Mk5 will add another achievement to your list, but the chase doesn't stop there. The Tri-Forged Hydraulic Piston on the recipe list is an upgraded variant that will be required for crafting Mk6 vehicle components.

Check out our other articles on the game:

About the author
Mayank Singh Rathour

Mayank Singh Rathour

Twitter icon

Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.

Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.

When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications