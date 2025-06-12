Dune Awakening: How to get Hydraulic Pistons

Getting your first vehicle in Dune Awakening is an incredible feeling, but it also leaves you wanting more. If you can craft something in this game, you can be sure there’s a better variant out there. To craft better equipment, you need better resources, and Hydraulic Pistons are one such item that you’ll need to make some of the best vehicles out there.

Be it your Ornithopter, Sandbike, or Buggy, the Mk5 components for these vehicles require Hydraulic Pistons. It is a late-game item, only available in specific locations. This guide will list all the ways to acquire Hydraulic Pistons and their crafting uses.

Where to find Hydraulic Pistons in Dune Awakening

Hydraulic Pistons are only found in PvP areas (Image via Funcom)

As mentioned earlier, the Hydraulic Pistons can be acquired from certain places. However, the situation is not as bad as Carbide Scraps farming, which is only available in the Mysa Tarill outpost.

Trending

This time, you have four locations to scout. These are the Passage of Artemis and the Aegis outposts in the Western Shield Wall area, the Beast’s Claw in the Mysa Tarill area, and the Edge of Acheron within Sheol.

Like most other resources, these are also present inside loot containers and may sound easy to acquire. But all the locations are PvP areas, which feature a shared loot system. There’s a good chance the containers may already be looted by the time you reach them.

At this point, you can either wait out the reset duration, which may lead to a potential clash with others also thinking the same, or try a different location. The Hydraulic Pistons are also not guaranteed to drop in every loot container.

If you’ve saved up Solari, a limited number of Hydraulic Pistons can also be purchased from NPC vendors. Kahraman Reis, Zoe, and Beatriz Luna will contain a stock of 15 Hydraulic Pistons. However, each piston costs 3,500 Solari.

Hydraulic Pistons crafting recipes in Dune Awakening

There's always a better Ornithopter to chase after (Image via Funcom)

Apart from vehicle parts, there aren’t many things that use Hydraulic Pistons as a crafting resource. However, the ones that do make use of it are some of the best you can find on Arrakis.

Here are all the crafting recipes using Hydraulic Pistons

Vehicle parts Crafting ingredients Buggy Engine Mk5 Duraluminum Ingot x50 - Cobalt Paste x25 - Particle Capacitor x14 - Complex Machinery x21 - Hydraulic Piston x7 - 675 mL Water Bluddshot Buggy Engine Mk5 Duraluminum Ingot x85 - Cobalt Paste x40 - Particle Capacitor x25 - Complex Machinery x36 - Spice-infused Duraluminum Dust x26 - Hydraulic Piston x13 - 1010 mL Water Scout Ornithopter Engine Mk5 Duraluminum Ingot x48 - Cobalt Paste x25 - Particle Capacitor x14 - Complex Machinery x21 - Hydraulic Piston x7 - 675 mL Water Sandbike Engine Mk5 Duraluminum Ingot x30 - Cobalt Paste x25 - Particle Capacitor x14 - Complex Machinery x21 - Hydraulic Piston x7 - 675 mL Water Mohandis Sandbike Engine Mk5 Duraluminum Ingot x85 - Cobalt Paste x40 - Particle Capacitor x25 - Complex Machinery x36 - Spice-infused Duraluminum Dust x26 - Hydraulic Piston x13 - 1010 mL Water Assault Ornithopter Engine Mk5 Duraluminum Ingot x50 - Cobalt Paste x25 - Particle Capacitor x14 - Complex Machinery x21 - Hydraulic Piston x7 - 675 mL Water Tri-Forged Hydraulic Piston Hydraulic Piston x3 - Plasteel Plate x2 - Duraluminum Ingot x1 - 50 mL Water

Acquiring Mk5 will add another achievement to your list, but the chase doesn't stop there. The Tri-Forged Hydraulic Piston on the recipe list is an upgraded variant that will be required for crafting Mk6 vehicle components.

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More