Dune Awakening: How to get Tarl Cutteray (the best one)

When looking to make the most from harvesting resources in Dune Awakening, the Tarl Cutteray is the best tool you can find. Technically, it's not the highest variant of a Cutteray you can craft, but it is better than the highest variant, which is an Mk6. If you're asking why, well, it has to do with the fact that Tarl Cutteray is a Unique piece of equipment.
It is almost as good as a Cutteray Mk6, and has massive Mining Yield across the board. If you're a Planetologist who needs to work fast, gathering resources out in the Deep Desert or perhaps in radioactive zones or PvP Wrecks, this tool will give you the edge. That said, here's how to get the Tarl Cutteray (the best one) in Dune Awakening.
How to get the Tarl Cutteray in Dune Awakening
Much like all Uniques, you will have to farm the schematic to build it. It can be found in Stonestep Village, which is situated in The O'odham region. To get to the chest that contains the schematic, you'll need an Ornithopter, which will make your approach easy.
You'll want to land atop the rock formation and look for a hole to enter. Below, you'll see a tarp running across the gap, with one side of it next to stairs that have been illuminated with a red light. Once on the tarp, make your way to the stairs, turn left, and enter the room.
There will be enemies inside; deal with them as you see fit, and keep toward the left-hand side of the room. You'll find a chest opposite the two giant pillars. Within it, you'll find the Unique schematic for the Tarl Cutteray.
If, by chance, the schematic does not appear on your first run, you will have to wait till the chest refreshes. This could take 45 minutes, which is a rather long time. Best to look for activities in the area and keep busy until the time has passed.
How to craft the Unique Tarl Cutteray in Dune Awakening
Once you get the schematic for the Tarl Cutteray, you'll need the following resources to craft it using a Survival Fabricator:
- Duraluminum Ingot (x45)
- EMF Generator (x20)
- Cobalt Paste (x18)
- Ray Amplifier (x12)
- Thermoelectric Cooler (x8)
- Spice-infused Duraluminum Dust (x10)
- Water (x450ml)
- Time (x15s)
Getting everything will take some time, but the effort will pay off. It's by far the best Cutteray in-game that's easy to obtain, and will carry your resource gathering needs right to the end-game.
