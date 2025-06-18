Dune Awakening: How to get Thermoelectric Coolers

In Dune Awakening, the scorching deserts of Arrakis are more than just a backdrop — they’re a challenge demanding your preparation, strategy, and the right tools. As you progress into the game’s more vicious territories, one key crafting item becomes essential for survival and advanced item builds: the Thermoelectric Cooler.

This guide will walk you through how to get Thermoelectric Coolers in Dune Awakening, how to farm them, what they’re used for, and how to decide whether to buy or earn them through thorough gameplay. Whether you’re a PvE grinder or a savvy trader, there’s a method just for you.

Also Read: Dune Awakening: Sandstorms vs. Coriolis Storms explained

What is a Thermoelectric Cooler in Dune Awakening?

The Thermoelectric Cooler is a specialized component used to keep harvesting tools cool in the harsh Deep Desert. It becomes vital once you begin crafting mid- to late-game equipment like the Cutteray Mk6 or late-game advanced survival gear.

Item overview:

Type: Crafting Component

Crafting Component Function: Cools high-end tools used in the heat of the Deep Desert

Cools high-end tools used in the heat of the Deep Desert Stack Size: 500

500 Dropped on Death: No

No Base Vendor Price: 500 Solari

While the description is simple, its utility in the crafting ecosystem is anything but amazing. Thermoelectric Coolers are found in over 11 high-level crafting recipes, and their demand increases as you move further into Arrakis’ deeper zones.

1) Farming in the Deep Desert

Thermoelectric Coolers can be looted from shipwrecks located beyond the Shield Wall within the Deep Desert (Image via Funcom)

For the brave — and the desperate — farming Thermoelectric Coolers directly from the world of Dune Awakening is possible, and it’s free. However, it’s also the most dangerous method due to the highly PvP nature of the Deep Desert.

Where to look:

Thermoelectric Coolers can be looted from shipwrecks located beyond the Shield Wall within the Deep Desert. These wrecks are just outside the more dangerous inner PvP zones but are still PvP-enabled, meaning you'll need to be extremely cautious.

Location: Wrecks in the Deep Desert’s outer “safe” zones (still PvP).

Wrecks in the Deep Desert’s outer “safe” zones (still PvP). Tip: Farm in off-peak hours or with a team to reduce the chance of being attacked by other players.

Farm in off-peak hours or with a team to reduce the chance of being attacked by other players. Bonus: Other rare materials drop here as well, so get them as well.

While the drop rate isn’t guaranteed all the time, regular farming runs can yield several Coolers over time since item respawns are faster in the PvP zone of the Deep Desert. If you prefer playing solo or on a smaller budget, this is a solid method — just be prepared to fight (or flee) if things go south.

Also Read: Dune Awakening: How to get to the Deep Desert and survive it

2) Buying from Vendors

If risk and PvP aren’t your thing, your next best bet is purchasing the item directly from a vendor. Zoe, who operates at The Crossroads Tradepost in Mysa Tarill, sells Thermoelectric Coolers for 5,000 Solari each.

Vendor: Zoe

Zoe Location: The Crossroads Tradepost, Mysa Tarill

The Crossroads Tradepost, Mysa Tarill Stock Limit: 15 Coolers available at a time

15 Coolers available at a time Cost: 5,000 Solari each

This method is easy and expensive, perfect for players who prioritize convenience and have the Solari to spend. Just keep in mind that for bulk crafting, the costs add up quickly and might drain your pocket.

3) Player Exchange and trading

You may even be able to get better deals than vendor prices, especially if you have other valuable items to barter (Image via Funcom)

Dune Awakening features a dynamic in-game economy where players can buy and sell resources, including Thermoelectric Coolers, through the Exchange system — a player-driven auction house.

System: Exchange

Exchange Pricing: Determined by supply and demand on your server

Determined by supply and demand on your server Alternative: Direct trade at social hubs like Arrakeen, but prices are determined by players.

This method is ideal if you're patient and resourceful. You may even be able to get better deals than vendor prices, especially if you have other valuable items to barter with. So keep an eye out for prices in the trading hubs.

What can you craft with Thermoelectric Coolers?

The most advanced and essential tools and vehicles require Thermoelectric Coolers in Dune Awakening (Image via Funcom)

The Thermoelectric Cooler is required for some of the most advanced and essential tools and vehicles in Dune Awakening, specifically for the endgame zones. Below are the items you can craft using this component.

Fabricator Crafted Item Cooler Quantity Vehicle Fabricator Buggy Cutteray Mk5 x11 Advanced Vehicle Fabricator Buggy Cutteray Mk6 x15 Vehicle Fabricator Focused Buggy Cutteray Mk5 x13 Advanced Vehicle Fabricator Focused Buggy Cutteray Mk6 x35 Survival Fabricator Cutteray Mk5 x7 Advanced Survival Fabricator Kynes’s Cutteray x10 Survival Fabricator Tarl Cutteray x8 Survival Fabricator Compact Compactor Mk5 x6 Advanced Survival Fabricator Compact Compactor Mk6 x7 Advanced Survival Fabricator Cutteray Mk6 x9 Advanced Survival Fabricator Omni Static Compactor x7

All of these recipes also require highly rare ingredients like Duraluminum Ingots, Particle Capacitors, Spice Melange, and Ray Amplifiers, but without the Thermoelectric Coolers, none of them are possible.

Also Read: Dune Awakening: How to farm Spice Melange solo

Pro tips for farming or acquiring Thermoelectric Coolers

Stay hydrated: Farming in the Deep Desert depletes your water supply rather quickly. Stock up before heading out.

Farming in the Deep Desert depletes your water supply rather quickly. Stock up before heading out. Use Lightweight Armor: Speed is your best defense in PvP zones.

Speed is your best defense in PvP zones. Team up: PvP ambushes are common in the Deep Desert — group play drastically improves survival odds.

PvP ambushes are common in the Deep Desert — group play drastically improves survival odds. Keep an eye on the Exchange: Sometimes, players post Thermoelectric Coolers below vendor prices, so check on the Exchange hubs regularly.

In Dune Awakening, few components are as essential to late-game progression as the Thermoelectric Cooler. Whether you need it for a new Cutteray upgrade or an advanced compactor, knowing how to source this item can make or break your ability to craft elite gear.

While buying from Zoe is the easiest path, the bold may find more value in Deep Desert wreck farming, especially if you’re already exploring those zones for other valuable resources. The Exchange provides a middle-ground solution that’s great for players who are comfortable with the game’s trading system, but may face price fluctuation.

No matter how you approach it, gathering Thermoelectric Coolers is a rite of passage for any serious crafter in the world of Dune Awakening.

