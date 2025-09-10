Dune Awakening: How to get the Treadwheel

Exploring every corner of the Hagga Basin in Dune Awakening is a task that will require a vehicle. While the game allows you to take to the skies and stay safe from dangers below, the thrill of being chased by Shai-Hulud on your Sandbike is unmatchable. That is, until you discover the new ground vehicle, the Treadwheel, introduced with the latest major update.
It is a two-wheeler ride with massive treads and a center-mounted hull. Here’s how you can acquire all the necessary parts to craft the Treadwheel.
How to get the Treadwheel in Dune Awakening?
First things first, to start the process of unlocking the Treadwheel, you’ll need to purchase the Lost Harvest DLC or the Dune Awakening Season Pass. Access to its crafting schematics will be available by progressing the story and completing the Journey: Secrets of the Past quest.
Here are all the parts you’ll get after completing the quest:
- Treadwheel Hull Mk4
- Treadwheel Chassis Mk4
- Treadwheel PSU Mk4
- Treadwheel Engine Mk4
- Treadwheel Tread Mk4
- Treadwheel Passenger Mk1
- Treadwheel Scanner Mk2
- Treadwheel Boost Mk4
- Treadwheel Inventory Mk2
Since the vehicle starts with Mk4 parts, you’ll need a lot of engame items, and if you’re new to the game, that might take a while. Assuming you have enough materials, you can craft the Treadwheel using the Vehicles Fabricator. The assembly is as simple as it can get. Like any other vehicle, you’ll start with the hull and the engine before moving on to installing the treads.
One of the most notable features of the Treadwheel is its ability to accelerate at a significantly faster pace than a Sandbike. Kickstarting your race faster will give you a head start if the Shai-Hulud emerges. The unique design also allows for better handling, enabling you to make swift turns without needing to cut a corner like a truck.
Additionally, the Treadwheel generates less vibration on sand, allowing for longer travel times without attracting the attention of the Sandworm. However, it comes at a cost of lower speed, meaning that in the long run, the Sandbike will ultimately prevail. Of course, it doesn’t mean anything if the Sandworm is chasing you, as it will most likely outpace any ground vehicle if you don’t reach safety in time.
