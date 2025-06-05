Dune Awakening: How to heal

No Dune Awakening player will be immune to damage, and eventually, you’ll need to know how to heal. Whether taking fall damage, being struck down by Scavangers, or dealt damage by other players in PVP zones, there’s no way you can avoid being harmed. However, with decent equipment, and the right skills/items, you can make that harm easier to endure.
At this time, we only know a few ways to heal in Dune Awakening, but as we progress deeper into the game now that it’s launched, we’ll update this with other options you may have available to you. Here’s what we know about survival so far in Funcom’s latest survival MMO.
Ways to heal yourself in Dune Awakening
There are two relatively common ways to heal yourself in Dune Awakening: via Healkit and with some measure of self-healing. Right now, we’re aware of two ways to do this in the game, though more might be available in further regions of the MMO.
Healkits are incredibly easy to make, and you’ll learn how to make them during the tutorial. They take Plant Fiber, and that’s it. However, there are improved versions of the Healkit, that take a bit more effort to make.
For example, the Healkit Mk 2 needs a Fabricator or Survival Fabricator, and takes Plant Fiber x10 and Micro-sandwich Fabric x2. All you have to do is slot the item onto your item wheel, and activate it, and you’ll start slowly, but surely, regenerating.
What this means, is even if you have tons of the regular Healkits, you should still be farming Plant Fiber any time you see it. If nothing else, store it in your base, to use later when you need it on other, better types of Healkits.
Your other option is to simply be a Bene Gesserit, or at least visit the Bene Gesserit tutors in the game. Dune Awakening’s Bene Gesserit class tree has a pair of powers to help players heal faster. You can find a Bene Gesserit tutor in Shieldwall, as well as in the social hubs of Arrakeen and Harko Village.
The Body Control tree has two skills you will want to invest points into, as both are useful. Recovery increases your Healing Regen Limit, allowing more self-healing than normal, up to 120%. Then, you want to invest in Trauma Recovery, which can increase that limit to 130%, and also improves your Healing Regen Rate, up to 20%.
It’s not going to make you a godlike, indestructible character, but it will definitely improve your odds of survival, and help you heal faster in Dune Awakening. With how much damage you can incur in battle, it’s important to have options for recovery.
