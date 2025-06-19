Dune Awakening: Where to find Slavers

Navigating Arrakis in Dune Awakening can be extremely challenging. You not only need to survive the harsh desert environment, but you also need to fend off enemy NPCs from different factions. One of these factions is the Slavers, who do exactly what their name suggests.

This guide will help you find all prime locations for Slavers, which will be useful when completing the Test of Prowess quest.

Where to find Slavers in Dune Awakening

Find Slaver camps in these locations of Jabal Eifrit (Image via Funcom)

If you’re looking for the Slavers, there are plenty of them in the Jabal Eifrit region. They are scattered throughout Al-janub and Al-gharb, and a good way to locate them is to look for a flag outside the NPC camp. Enemies with swimming googles equipped are your primary target.

A few of the Slaver camps can be found around the Imperial Testing Station 76. Another place to look is the Runaway Station and the surrounding enemy outposts.

Fighting Slavers can be challenging, as they are a bit more resilient than other enemies and actively use their equipment during the fight. It is recommended not to jump into a group of them. Instead, take as many of them down from a distance and then go for the loot.

Fighting Slavers will be a regular part of world quests

Taking down slavers will be necessary in some quests (Image via Funcom)

The Slavers have an alliance with the Harkonnen, with whom they regularly engage in slave trading. A few quests in the game require you to locate and eliminate Slavers. One of them is part of a quest chain, called Test of Prowess.

This quest will be available from Lieutenant Anton Tolliver of House Atreides after reaching The Anvil (tradepost) for the first time. In the second step of the quest, Test of Prowess, you’ll be instructed to kill 10 Slavers to prove your dedication to the house.

If you’re looking to complete the quest as fast as possible, go for Intel Bases, rather than enemy encampments, as they contain a higher number of enemies.

