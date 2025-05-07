Fallout 76 Big Bloom event guide

Fallout 76’s Big Bloom event has begun and will be available for a limited time. From May 6 to 20, 2025, players can take part in the Big Bloom event. It takes place down in Skyline Valley, where the florist Black-Eyed Susan needs help with her beautiful flowers. There are rumors of plant people and gigantic bees, and they need to be put down so she can continue to grow lovely flowers.
Susan’s Cabin was one of the new areas introduced in the Ghoul Within update, though nothing was really going on there until the Big Bloom event kicked off in Fallout 76. A seasonal update, players will be able to come back each spring and take part. Here’s what you need to know.
How to start Big Bloom event in Fallout 76
The Big Bloom event starts at the top of every hour in Fallout 76, at Susan’s Cabin in Skyline Valley. To take part, all you have to do is when the event begins, speak to Black-Eyed Susan and agree to help her in the event. It shouldn’t take much longer than 10-15 minutes to complete the event, especially if other players are there to help out.
If you can’t find Susan’s Cabin, the screenshot above reveals where it is. Look for the house icon on the northwest border of the “Welcome to West Virginia” sign — that’s the home of Black-Eyed Susan and the Big Bloom event. Whether you’re a human or a ghoul, you can take part in this event anytime it’s available.
What to do during Big Bloom event in Fallout 76
Phases of the Big Bloom event
- Collect 30 flowers of each type: Crystalcups, Radlilies, Carnal Weepers.
- Deposit the flowers them in the basket.
- Set 25 Overgrown on Fire (Optional: Use explosives from Suan’s “Boom” Box).
- Eradicate the remaining Overgrown.
- Investigate the disturbance in the meadow.
- Defeat Beezlebub, Giant Bee of Yore.
The Big Bloom event in Fallout 76 is definitely easier with more players around, especially phase 1: Collect 30 flowers of each type (Crystalcups, Radlilies, Carnal Weepers). If you open your map, you’ll see circled areas to farm flowers in. Crystalcups are Blue, Radlilies are Yellow, and Carnal Weepers are Yellow. When 30 of each are collected, head to the basket in her front yard and deposit them.
Phase 2 of the event requires players to set the Overgrown (plant people) on fire. If you’ve got your own fire weapons or throwables, that’s fine, but if not, or you don’t want to waste them, climb up on the roof of Black-Eyed Susan’s house and interact with the “Boom” Box.
Use the “Weed Killer” to throw what are essentially Molotov Cocktails at the plant enemies. After 25 of them have been defeated, you need to Eradicate the remaining Overgrown, which is simple enough. Defeat the rest of the enemies and the giant bees, before you get asked to Investigate the disturbance in the meadow.
This will spawn the gigantic Beezlebub, Giant Bee of Yore — a three-star named enemy. Light it up with your strongest guns and fire-based weapons, and it will go down before long. Loot it, collect your loot, and you can relax, knowing you helped Black-Eyed Susan for the Big Bloom event in Fallout 76.
Big Bloom event rewards in Fallout 76
There are some standard, generic rewards for the Big Bloom event in Fallout 76, alongside a few other potential drops. Simply completing the event nets you 300 XP, 100 Caps, 3 Treasury Notes, 1-3 Legendary Modules, 1 Three-star legendary armor or weapon, The Big Bloom Default rewards, Base Flowers x 1, Common rewards x 1, and a chance at some rarer rewards.
Here’s everything you have a chance to get:
Default rewards
- Gamma green tea
- Plan: Flower crown - carnal weeper (if not already learned)
- Plan: Flower crown - radlily (if not already learned)
- Plan: Flower crown - crystal cup (if not already learned)
- Player Title: Gardener (if not already learned alongside plans)
- Plan: Susan’s floral secrets (if not already learned)
Base Flowers
- Carnal Weeper 5-10 (Common)
- Radlily 5-10 (Common)
- Crystal Cup 5-10 (Common)
Common/Uncommon rewards
- Plan: Flower crown - embergold (Uncommon)
- Plan: Flower crown - glorybell (Uncommon)
- Plan: Flower crown - green invader (Uncommon)
- Plan: Flower crown - seesprout (Uncommon)
- Plan: Flower crown - starlace (Uncommon)
- Plan: Medium glazed pot (Uncommon)
- Plan: Pot o’ carnal weeper (Uncommon)
- Plan: Pot o’ crystalcup (Uncommon)
- Plan: Pot o’ radlily (Uncommon)
- Plan: Small glazed pot (Uncommon)
- Plan: Wasteland florist apron (Uncommon)
- Plan: Wasteland florist sunhat (Uncommon)
- Recipe: Gamma green tea (Uncommon)
Rare rewards (33%)
- Recipe: Black-Eyed Susan’s soothin’ (Rare)
- Plan: Flower crown - candykill (Rare)
- Plan: Flower crown - gigablossom (Rare)
- Plan: Flower-printed sundress (Rare)
- Plan: Flower suit (Rare)
- Plan: Garden trowel knife (Rare)
- Plan: Honey beast flower display (Rare)
- Plan: Honey beast tube (Rare)
- Plan: Large glazed pot (Rare)
Check out our other Fallout 76 guides and features
- Fallout 76 roadmap: What to expect from it in 2025
- Is Fallout 76 worth trying in 2025?
- Fallout 76: Best Armor sets for Ghoul build
- Bill LaCoste talks Fallout 76 Ghoul RP, gameplay, and more (Exclusive)