Fallout 76 Camp McClintock location and quest guide: Everything you need to know

Camp McClintock in Fallout 76 is located in the Forest region of Appalachia. While it's a mandatory location in the game, prompting you to visit to progress the main story quest, there are benefits to exploring it early on. You can delve into a variety of side content and, more importantly, gather essential ingredients and resources vital for your journey in the wasteland.

This guide covers everything you need to know about the Fallout 76 Camp McClintock, including where to find the Overseer's log and the solution to the Patriotism Training.

Disclaimer: This article contains minor spoilers from the Camp McClintock side quests.

Where is Camp McClintock in Fallout 76?

Camp McClintock is located south of Vault 76 (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Camp McClintock in Fallout 76 can be found in the Forest region of Appalachia. You can travel there shortly after exiting Vault 76, which is the starting location of the game. It lies to the north of Summersville and south of New River Gorge Resort in the southern part of the Forest region.

Since the Forest is the starting region of the game, you won't face any formidable enemies on your way to this camp.

Why you should go to Camp McClintock in Fallout 76?

Camp McClintock in Fallout 76 (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

As mentioned earlier, there are many benefits to exploring Camp McClintock in Fallout 76.

Here are all the side quests available:

Agility Course

Back to Basic

Live Fire Traning Exercise

Marksmanship Course

Overseer's Mission

Patriotism Training

The Messenger

"Back to Basic" is essential for advancing the main storyline. It's the sole means of obtaining a Military ID card, a progression item in the game.

Furthermore, Camp McClintock is an excellent farming spot for essential scrap materials and components like Ballistic fiber, springs, random chems, and ammunition. The absence of enemies adds to its appeal, making it an ideal destination for quick loot runs when you need these resources in the game.

Where to find Overseer's log in Fallout 76 Camp McClintock?

The Overseer's cache in Fallout 76 (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

The Overseer was the first person to depart from Vault 76, who documented her adventures and challenges through recorded holotapes, known as Overseer's logs. These holotapes are scattered throughout Appalachia, and one of them, titled "Overseer's Log - McClintock," is located in the Overseer's cache behind the Quartermaster's desk in the main building.

Fallout 76 Camp McClintock quest: Patriotism Training solution

The "Patriotism Training" side quest in Fallout 76 (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

"Patriotism Training" is a side quest in Fallout 76 that involves gathering evidence by questioning three individuals in three separate rooms. Subsequently, you'll need to accuse one of them based on the evidence you've collected. Accusing Jimmy is the correct solution to complete this quest.

You can also check out our guide to acquiring the Gauley Mine ID Card in Fallout 76.

If you're a newcomer to the series, you can check out our guide comparing Fallout 76 and Fallout 4 to help you determine which game is a more suitable entry point to the franchise.

More on Fallout 76:

Fallout 76 "Failed to link Bethesda account" error || Fallout 76 Fire Breather exam

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback