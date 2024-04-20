How to get the Gauley Mine ID Card in Fallout 76

The Gauley Mine ID Card in Fallout 76 is a key item that grants you access through a locked door in the Gauley Mine, offering valuable treasures for you to uncover. Whether encountering this locked door while exploring the wasteland or following the main storyline of the Wastelanders expansion, you might wonder how to unlock it. Unfortunately, acquiring the Gauley Mine ID Card is possible only after reaching a certain point in the main storyline.

This guide covers everything you need to know to acquire the Gauley Mine ID Card in Fallout 76.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the main questline of the Wasteslander expansion.

Where to find the Gauley Mine ID Card in Fallout 76

Gauley Mine is located in the Forest region (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

The fabled Treasure of Appalachia lies in the confines of Gauley Mine. This legendary cache has captivated the imagination of many adventurers. One such explorer, Crane, painstakingly mapped out the area in search of a code to unlock the door guarding this elusive treasure.

However, his efforts were thwarted when he realized that accessing the cache required a Pip-Boy 2000 to interface with the pre-war computers, a device he lacked. Tragically, his quest took a dire turn when he inadvertently roused the dormant Scorched, falling victim to the plague soon after.

To acquire the Gauley Mine ID Card in Fallout 76, you need to find Crane, or whatever is left of him, a task that can only be accomplished by advancing through the main storyline. This entails completing the Wastelanders main quest Strength in Numbers, where you'll be tasked with rescuing Sol and Polly from the Gauley Mine under the Duchess's guidance.

Crane is a Scorched held captive by the Duchess (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

After completing this quest, The Elusive Crane is a quest that will begin, wherein the Duchess will lead you to a locked room where the captured Crane is held. You'll be tasked with deciding whether to kill or spare him. Regardless of your choice, you can loot the Gauley Mine ID Card from his body, along with the treasure map.

After obtaining the Gauley Mine ID Card, proceed to the security gate within the mine. There, you'll need to input a code, which can be found on the treasure map: 071990. Once the security gate is opened, you can access the locked door with the ID Card. Inside the cache, you'll find a leveled Legendary weapon of your choice.

