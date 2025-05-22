Fallout 76: Gone Fission brings fishing to the game and confirms June 2025 release date

Fallout 76’s Gone Fission is a free update, and ZeniMax Online Studios officially confirmed the June 2025 release date. Coming soon to all platforms, it will bring the relaxing pastime of fishing to the Appalachian area. It’s going to be really fascinating to see what kinds of fish players come up with. Will we see a reference to The Simpsons with the three-eyed fish? We’ll just have to wait until early June 2025 to find out.

Specifically, Fallout 76: Gone Fission launches on all platforms on June 3, 2025. This will coincide with the launch of Season 21, and all of the rewards players can unlock as a result of grinding through the challenges. Here’s what we know about fishing in FO76. We knew it was coming as it was on the 2025 Roadmap, and thankfully, it’s almost here!

Fallout 76’s Gone Fission reveals June 2025 release date

Once Fallout 76’s Gone Fission update drops on June 3, 2025, anywhere you can swim, you can fish! Now that’s a fascinating prospect, because there are some pretty toxic waters available to swim in, such as the areas introduced in the Ghoul Within update. It will be interesting to see what you can fish up in the Bullengrube, for example.

A variety of baits, weather conditions, fishing rods, and locations will determine what types of fish you can pick up. We do know that there are common fish you can hook, as well as the 12 prized Axolotls, available each month. There are also the truly impressive Local Legends. But once you have all these fish from all over the Appalachians, what can you do with them?

Well you can eat them, of course, to cure hunger and restore your health. I have a feeling they’ll probably also, for the most part, probably inflict a few rads on you too, depending on where you get them from. You can also convert fish into Fish Bits, and cook them into recipes for a variety of effects.

You can also visit Fisherman’s Rest as a part of Fallout 76’s Gone Fission update to share a snack with Linda-Lee — a giant hermit crab. Doing so will reward you with a Legendary item, so it’s going to be worthwhile to be friendly and visit the gigantic crab.

Naturally, this also means Season 21, Gone Fission will launch at the same time. It will have its own fishing challenges, which will give Fishing Rod upgrades, which will no doubt be worthwhile. There are plenty of other great rewards to unlock as well. Thankfully, players won’t have to wait long, since it drops in early June 2025.

