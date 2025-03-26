Fallout 76: How to make Scorchbeast Steak

Scorchbeast Steak is an incredibly useful consumable in Fallout 76. It offers Damage Resistance, additional HP, and a decent chunk of Radiation. This makes it a fun consumable if you’re a Ghoul. Nonetheless, Scorchbeasts are incredibly dangerous enemies, but if you manage to claim some of their meat, or someone trades it to you, you can fry up this delicious meal once you’re at a Cooking Station.

At any Cooking Station in Fallout 76, you can make a Scorchbeast Steak with 1x Scorchbeast Meat and 1x Wood, but the hard part is getting the meat. Thankfully, you only need one, but why not farm up a little more?

How to farm Scorchbeast Meat in Fallout 76

If you want to make a Scorchbeast Steak in Fallout 76, you need 1x Scorchbeast Meat alongside a little bit of wood. The actual farming of Scorchbeast Meat can be a little tricky, though — it means you, generally speaking, have to fight Scorchbeasts, and they’re extremely strong. If they get the drop on you and start bombarding you with their Mothra-esque beam attacks, you could be in for a bad time.

The Civic Center is by far the easier of the two locations to check (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Thankfully, there are ways to farm Scorchbeast Meat for Scorchbeast Steak in Fallout 76, without necessarily fighting the titular monster. The best place for my money is to head to Watoga, in the southeast corner of the map. Specifically, you’ll want to navigate to the Watoga Civic Center and the Watoga Municipal Center. The Civic Center has two Scorchbeast Nests on the roof, and they’re easy to get to.

You just have to take the stairs outside to the rooftop. However, there are several Supermutants and dogs up there you will have to fight, so be aware. There is some Power Armor you can claim up here with some searching, alongside a Fusion Core. Just look for the small yellow nests in a pile next to the Vertibird.

There’s a roughly 20% chance of seeing a Scorchbeast Meat in one of these. If you don't find it, head to the far more tedious Watoga Municipal Center. You’ll need to navigate a lengthy building and go up to the top. There’s an elevator in the Mayor’s room. You will find five nests here, each with a chance to get some Scorchbeast Meat to make your Scorchbeast Steaks in Fallout 76.

The Municipal Center is a far more tedious trek, but it's still worth checking out (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Other than this location, you can find Scorchbeasts in active fissure sites, such as Fissure site Alpha (Cranberry Bog). Interestingly enough, this is right next to Watoga, so it’s not a far jaunt. Below is a list of named Fissure sites:

Fissure site Alpha (Cranberry Bog): Southeast of survey camp Alpha.

Fissure site Beta (Savage Divide): East of the Bailey family cabin in the north.

Fissure site Epsilon (Cranberry Bog): South of Firebase Major.

Fissure site Lambda (The Forest): Cuts through Highway 62 west of the junction with State Route 83A — between Bleeding Kate’s Grindhouse and miners monument.

Fissure site Omicron (The Mire): On a hill west of Mosstown.

Fissure Site Sigma (Savage Divide): North of Hopewell Cave, west/southwest of the Pumpkin House.

Fissure Site Prime (Cranberry Bog): South/southeast of drop site V9, northwest of Forward Station Delta, southwest of glassed cavern.

These aren’t the only fissure sites in the game, either. In general, you have a 20% chance to find a piece of Scorchbeast Meat for your Scorchbeast Steaks in Fallout 76.

If you use Butcher’s Bounty perk, you have a chance to get an additional piece when you loot the corpses. If you fight a Scorchbeast Queen, there’s a 36% chance for a drop. This is why I think farming the Nests is safer and easier. You don’t actually have to fight Scorchbeasts — just some Super Mutants and Robots.

