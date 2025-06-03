Circuitry in Fallout 76 is one of the key components needed to craft many electronic items. It's used in the creation of high-tech mods, explosives, and chems. It is also essential for building turrets, camp defenses, and is applied anywhere else electronics are required.
In short, as you progress, Circuitry will become vital to your survival, especially if you shift to energy weapons or have a lot of advanced gear that requires this component to craft/repair.
With that in mind, here is how to get Circuitry in Fallout 76.
How to farm Circuitry items in Fallout 76
Fallout 76's Appalachia is massive, and you'd think that with civilization slowly rebuilding, you'd find Circuitry in hidden caches or high-value loot locations. However, you'd be wrong.
With the means of production ceasing to exist, it's up to you to create a steady supply of Circuitry for all your electronic needs. As such, you'll have to find items to scrap in order to get this rare component. Here is a list of them:
If nothing else, Hot Plates and Telephones can be found all across Appalachia. They are the most common source of Circuitry.
Circuits are also easy to find. However, if you want to up the ante and make each run for this component worth your time, Sensor Modules are going to be your main item to find.
Where to find Circuitry items in Fallout 76
The next topic of discussion is where to find Circuitry items. Well, there are several places you can look.
For starters, Abbie's Bunker is always a good place to check out. There are also sites Alpha, Bravo, and Charlie, but come prepared as robots are present. You can destroy them and take the junk that can be converted to Circuitry. Watoga is another such location.
If you want to avoid confrontation and are satisfied with Telephones, you'll find a lot of them in Whitespring Refuge and Eastern Regional Penitentiary. Take your time to loot the area.
In addition to the aforementioned locations, you can chance upon items that give you Circuitry all over the map. Just be sure to explore each location thoroughly and leave no Safe unlocked.
You can also trade with players to get the component if you don't feel like farming for it yourself. Just be sure you have enough Bottle Caps to spare.
How to make Circuitry in Fallout 76
Once you have items that can give you Circuitry when scrapped, you'll need to head back to C.A.M.P. and interact with your Workbench. You'll then be given the option to select what you want to scrap. It'll then show you what component you'll receive once the item has been scrapped.
Before you ask, no, the Scrapper perk does not apply to Circuitry. It only works on weapons or armor. To be frank, if you use Circuitry sparingly, you should have plenty of it lying about for when you need it.
On a side note, with Season 21 - Gone Fission going live today, you can expect a few more things to be added to the game that require Circuitry to craft/repair. Remember to keep it in stock.
