Circuitry in Fallout 76 is one of the key components needed to craft many electronic items. It's used in the creation of high-tech mods, explosives, and chems. It is also essential for building turrets, camp defenses, and is applied anywhere else electronics are required.

Ad

In short, as you progress, Circuitry will become vital to your survival, especially if you shift to energy weapons or have a lot of advanced gear that requires this component to craft/repair.

With that in mind, here is how to get Circuitry in Fallout 76.

How to farm Circuitry items in Fallout 76

Circuitry in Fallout 76 is hard to come by, but not impossible if you know where to look (Image via Bethesda Softworks || YouTube/ Shr1m)

Fallout 76's Appalachia is massive, and you'd think that with civilization slowly rebuilding, you'd find Circuitry in hidden caches or high-value loot locations. However, you'd be wrong.

Ad

Trending

With the means of production ceasing to exist, it's up to you to create a steady supply of Circuitry for all your electronic needs. As such, you'll have to find items to scrap in order to get this rare component. Here is a list of them:

Name Of Item Yield Assaultron Circuit Board 1 Circuits 1 Detonator 2 Enhanced Targeting Card 2 Flight Data Recorder 1 Hot Plate 1 Military-Grade Circuit Board 2 Radio Jammer 2 Scrap Assaultron Head 3 Sensor Module 5 Telephone 1

Ad

If nothing else, Hot Plates and Telephones can be found all across Appalachia. They are the most common source of Circuitry.

Circuits are also easy to find. However, if you want to up the ante and make each run for this component worth your time, Sensor Modules are going to be your main item to find.

Where to find Circuitry items in Fallout 76

Don't mind if I *borrow* a few Telephones (Image via Bethesda Softworks || YouTube/ Shr1m)

The next topic of discussion is where to find Circuitry items. Well, there are several places you can look.

Ad

For starters, Abbie's Bunker is always a good place to check out. There are also sites Alpha, Bravo, and Charlie, but come prepared as robots are present. You can destroy them and take the junk that can be converted to Circuitry. Watoga is another such location.

If you want to avoid confrontation and are satisfied with Telephones, you'll find a lot of them in Whitespring Refuge and Eastern Regional Penitentiary. Take your time to loot the area.

Ad

In addition to the aforementioned locations, you can chance upon items that give you Circuitry all over the map. Just be sure to explore each location thoroughly and leave no Safe unlocked.

You can also trade with players to get the component if you don't feel like farming for it yourself. Just be sure you have enough Bottle Caps to spare.

How to make Circuitry in Fallout 76

Once you have items that can give you Circuitry when scrapped, you'll need to head back to C.A.M.P. and interact with your Workbench. You'll then be given the option to select what you want to scrap. It'll then show you what component you'll receive once the item has been scrapped.

Ad

Before you ask, no, the Scrapper perk does not apply to Circuitry. It only works on weapons or armor. To be frank, if you use Circuitry sparingly, you should have plenty of it lying about for when you need it.

On a side note, with Season 21 - Gone Fission going live today, you can expect a few more things to be added to the game that require Circuitry to craft/repair. Remember to keep it in stock.

Ad

Read more related articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More