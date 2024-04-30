Fallout 76 patch notes for version 1.7.11.12 (April 30, 2024)

The Fallout 76 patch notes for today's (April 30, 2024) update went live recently, listing all the bug fixes and changes in update 1.7.11.12. The sizeable update surprisingly doesn't bring any new content to the game, instead focusing on fixes and a handful of quality-of-life changes.

While most bug fixes listed on today's Fallout 76 patch notes are miscellaneous, one particular point of interest is The Cremator. Players will find this explosive weapon weaker than it used to be, as some unintentional and buggy interactions with specific explosive-related perk cards have been fixed now.

The quality-of-life changes in Fallout 76 update 1.7.11.12 include a new "maximum" option when bartering goods in high quantities, and a new "ammo per shot" stat on weapon to accurately represent ammo economy.

Here are the official patch notes for today's Fallout 76 update (version 1.7.11.12).

Fallout 76 patch notes for today's update (April 30, 2024)

Expand Tweet

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that caused Power Armor to be listed in English instead of the correct localized language.

Fixed an issue where the Garrahan Mining Poster was not present at the Rusty Pick or Camden Park.

Opportunity Knocking: Fixed an issue that could cause the quest to disappear after relogging.

Deep Space Alien Jetpack is now properly craftable for T51 Power Armor.

Sins of the Father: Fixed an issue that would block the quest if a dialogue scene between Abbie and Antonio was exited during a specific part of the conversation.

Fixed an issue that would block the quest if a dialogue scene between Abbie and Antonio was exited during a specific part of the conversation. Fixed an issue where the Cremator was not listed at Legendary Exchange Machines.

Fixed an issue where the player could ask Abbie Russo a question about Vin that did not properly reflect the final outcomes of Sins of the Father.

Players who previously unlocked them should now be able to craft the Poker & BlackJack Tables.

Sins of the Father : Fixed an issue that could prevent Antonio from speaking to the player.

: Fixed an issue that could prevent Antonio from speaking to the player. Brahmin Flour Billboards should now be craftable and have the right materials.

Rustic Helvetian Camp Kit has had the expected walls and windows added to it.

The Favorites menu hotkeys are now usable while the wheel is visible.

Fixed an issue where gold bullion vendors Regs and Smiley were not enabled for some players who completed Secrets Revealed.

Tesla Rifles will now drop correctly from the Battle Bot Event.

Father Winter Helmet should now have T-45 standard Stats, Description, Weight, and Levels should be standardized now.

Fancy Revolver should now properly display its unique fancy skin.

Fixed an issue where Small Presents were not dropping contextual ammo.

Fixed weather stations not being able to be placed in a camp workshop located very close to a public workshop.

Fixed modern home kitchen sink not being able to snap to other modern home items on a foundation.

Secrets Revealed : Fixed an issue where Meg, Gail, Ra-Ra, Johnny, and Lou could be missing from the Crater Core after the completion of the quest.

: Fixed an issue where Meg, Gail, Ra-Ra, Johnny, and Lou could be missing from the Crater Core after the completion of the quest. Lights now function properly on the Devils Wings Jetpack.

Pollinators no longer receive the Group Heal Regeneration effect in Daily Ops.

Fixed several paints that were no longer updating the dynamic name of modified Power Armor pieces.

Speculative fix for items in the Cryo-freezer randomly selling for 0 caps in the vendor.

Big Boss Advertisement Poster no longer turns into a Mothman poster when broken.

Fire Rate now shows increase/decrease arrows when comparing potential mods to what players have currently equipped.

Story Time now properly removes itself from the PipBoy if you kill Miss Nanny.

Fixed an issue with Buried Treasure not properly completing.

Players are no longer blocked from completing Honor Bound if they exit the conversation with Vin and Gene.

Scrolling the mousewheel down now properly shrinks selected body parts in the character generator.

Quality of Life Updates

Added a Max option when buying from and selling to NPCs.

World Activity list now sorts alphabetically.

Improved behavior of the inventory scrollbar.

Added a new “Ammo Per Shot” stat entry to weapons.

Weapons

Made several adjustments to the Cremator and its mods.

A developer note addressing this specific change says:

"The Cremator released with a bug that made it stronger than we intended it to be due to the way damage was calculated with its explosion. Players who had certain perks and mods on it did much higher damage than intended. We’ve fixed that bug, which has decreased the damage for that specific setup, but we made multiple tweaks and changes to buff it in different ways. Now, the Damage Over Time (DoT) should be a force to be reckoned with."

Seasonal Events

Recipes and some items dropped by these events will continue to drop after you have learned them. These items are now also tradeable to help you get all the plans you want!

How big is the latest Fallout 76 patch (update 1.7.11.12)?

Fallout 76 update 1.7.11.12 is quite sizeable, but the total download size will vary depending on what platform you are playing on:

PC (Steam) : 12.1 GB

: 12.1 GB PC (Microsoft Store) : 19.8 GB

: 19.8 GB Xbox : 23.1 GB

: 23.1 GB PlayStation: 19.2 GB

Check out our other guides on this game:

Fallout 76 Minerva location this week || Fallout 4 vs Fallout 76 || What is the best Power Armor in Fallout 76? || Best Rifleman build || Best Gunslinger build