Fallout 76 Radstags location guide: Where to find, drops, and more

Fallout 76 Radstags are common deers that underwent mutations due to radiation exposure from the catastrophic events of the Great War. These mutations have caused them to develop a second head. They are also sometimes covered in cysts, coated with less fur, and have a third pair of atrophied legs hanging from the upper part of their chests.

While approaching most variants of Radstags will make them flee, some are aggressive and attack you with hooves or headbutts. They can drop various items depending on the variant and be a useful source of rare materials in the game.

This article will list all Radstag locations and the loot drops for all its variants.

Most common Fallout 76 Radstag locations

You can find Fallout 76 Radstag in the following locations:

You can reliably find four albino variants of Radstags and other varieties north of Skullbone Vantage and southwest of Seneca Rocks Visitor Center.

Another four albino variants are located at the Thomas Farm east of Dent & Sons Construction.

You can find three Radstags on a pond behind a house in the Whitespring Resort, south of Safe 'n Clean Disposal.

West-northwest of The Crater, you can find a minimum of three Radstags.

You can find two Radstags along the railroad tracks near the Gauley Mine exit.

At Dent & Sons Construction, you can find two dead Radstags.

You can find a Sickly Radstag during the Event: Project Paradise public event at Arktos Pharma biome lab.

An Observant Radstag can be found around Appalachia as part of the Follow the Trail random encounter.

All Fallout 76 Radstag variants and loot drops

Here are all the Fallout 76 Radstag variants and their loot drops:

Radstag yearling (Flees on contact)

Radstag meat: It's a consumable item in the game.

It's a consumable item in the game. Radstag hide: It can be broken down into Leather components, which can be used in crafting.

Radstag doe (Flees on contact, sometimes aggressive)

Radstag meat

Radstag hide

Radstag (Flees on contact, sometimes aggressive)

Radstag meat

Radstag hide

Erratic Radstag doe (Hostile)

Radstag meat

Radstag hide

Albino Radstag (Hostile)

Radstag meat

Radstag hide

Erratic Radstag (Hostile)

Radstag meat

Radstag hide

Rabid Radstag (Hostile)

Radstag meat

Radstag hide

Devolved Radstag doe (Hostile)

Radstag meat

Radstag hide

Glowing Radstag (Hostile, deals radiation damage)

Radstag meat

Radstag hide

Glowing Blood: It can be consumed or used as a component in glowing blood packs.

It can be consumed or used as a component in glowing blood packs. Glowing meat: It's a consumable item in the game.

It's a consumable item in the game. Nuclear Material: It's an essential crafting component in the game.

Devolved Radstag (Hostile)

Radstag meat

Radstag hide

Sickly Radstag (Hostile)

Fragrant venison: It can be used as food for other creatures.

It can be used as food for other creatures. Nuclear waste: It can be used in crafting Nuclear Material.

It can be used in crafting Nuclear Material. Glowing meat

Glowing blood

Observant Radstag (Friendly)

Radstag meat

Radstag hide

