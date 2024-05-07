Final Fantasy 14 downtime today (May 6): When will servers be back up?

Final Fantasy 14 will undergo all Worlds maintenance on May 6, 2024. This scheduled downtime, unlike the ones before major patches, will primarily focus on implementing hotfixes for Patch 6.58 and preparing the servers for the expansion of the EU Data Centers. The downtime is expected to last approximately nine hours.

This article covers everything you need to know about the Final Fantasy 14 downtime on May 6, including when the servers will be back online.

When is the Final Fantasy 14 planned server maintenance period today?

The developer announced the all Worlds maintenance on the official blog post (Image via Square Enix)

As per the official blog post on Lodestone, the Final Fantasy 14 all Worlds Maintenance is scheduled to start on Monday, May 6, 2024, at 6:00 pm PDT.

Data Center Travel will be suspended half an hour before the server maintenance. Similarly, Mog Station services, including Item code/Gift code entry, Home World Transfer, and Character Renaming Services, will also be suspended at the same time.

Players who like to use the Duty Recorder feature might want to avoid doing it close to the Final Fantasy 14 server downtime, as they can't replay the recordings after the maintenance.

Expand Tweet

As previously mentioned, this maintenance will primarily focus on preparations for the expansion of the EU Data Centers. Recently, the developer Square Enix announced the addition of a new logical data center named Shadow for the European Data Center.

While the opening date of the Shadow Date Center is still unknown, it will be released before the next expansion, Dawntrail, and comprise three Worlds: Innocence, Pixie, and Titania.

When will Final Fantasy 14 servers be back up again?

The developer addressed the DDoS attacks on the official blog post (Image via Square Enix)

While the Final Fantasy 14 servers are planned to be back online by Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at 3:00 am PDT, it might be subject to change due to the recent DDoS attacks. Hence, the maintenance can end early or go later than the stated time.

More on Final Fantasy 14: