Final Fantasy 14 Unable to Complete Version Check error: How to fix, potential causes, and more

The Final Fantasy 14 Unable to Complete Version Check error is a problem that many players face while trying to use the launcher. This bothersome issue usually pops up when you've finished installing a new patch, which can hinder you from launching the game and stop you from getting a new update.

The bug can be due to an unstable network or other issues. Although the error message might seem frightening, there are simple ways of getting rid of it.

This article will explain how you can easily fix the Final Fantasy 14 Unable to Complete Version Check Error.

Common reasons for Final Fantasy 14 Unable to Complete Version Check error

This error can happen because of unstable network (Image via Square Enix)

There are multiple reasons for the Unable to Complete Version Check error, but the primary cause is an unstable network. It can also be a result of outdated files.

Read on to learn how to resolve this issue.

Ways of fixing the Unable to Complete Version Check Error in Final Fantasy 14

If nothing solves the error, you must reinstall the game (Image via Square Enix)

Restart the router and computer: This error can stop you from launching the game or adding new updates in Final Fantasy 14. The first thing you should do if you get the message is turn off your computer. Make sure you switch it off instead of using sleep mode. To unplug your router, keep it off for four to five minutes before switching it on again.

Start the router and computer and check if the error still pops up. This method usually solves the issue; if not, try the other two methods below.

Use VPN or change your network: If restarting your computer and router doesn't work, use a VPN. The error is usually caused by an unstable network, and a VPN can help change that. Connect to a different network or try a VPN to check if the error still pops up. If you used a VPN when the error popped up, try turning it off.

Verifying Integrity: You can use this method while trying to play Final Fantasy 14 through the stream. Open Steam, find the Library tab, select properties on FFXIV, select Local Files, and click on Verify Integrity Game Cache.

After using this method, you can try running the game again and check if the error message still pops up.

Manually changing Boot Configuration: Sometimes, this error can pop up if the Boot Configuration is not configured correctly. Open File Explorer and find the ffixv_boot.cfg file. Open the file in the Note pad; you'll see various numbers and words on your screen. Search for Boot Version Check Mode and change its value from zero to one.

Reinstalling the game: If none of the above methods solves your problem, uninstall and reinstall the game. Go to Start and select Apps and Features. Find the Final Fantasy 14 game and uninstall it. Once the game is uninstalled, you can install it again.

