Final Fantasy XIV: How to get and use Jellyfish Umbrella

Final Fantasy XIV has a wealth of useful crafting reagents, including the Jellyfish Umbrella. Sadly, it’s not a literal umbrella, but a crafting reagent used in a few of the in-game items. If you’d like to avoid spending 80,000+ gil to make a really cool lamp, you can get the reagents yourself in pretty short order, without having to do any major farming. If you’d rather kill enemies to farm them, we’ll highlight the area for that as well.
Frankly speaking, it’s going to be easier to spend a few gil on Jellyfish Umbrella in Final Fantasy XIV, whether you’re making potions or lamps, and we’re here to help you get exactly what you need.
How to farm Jellyfish Umbrella in Final Fantasy XIV
As an older crafting reagent in Final Fantasy XIV, you won’t need Jellyfish Umbrella for any of your Yok Huy daily quests. You can farm four different enemies to get Jellyfish Umbrella drops, mostly in La Noscea:
- Aetherbound Aurelia (Eastern La Noscea, 35.1, 30.9)
- Bloodshore Bell (Eastern La Noscea 31.4, 26.5)
- Dark Matter Aurelia (The Ragnarok, 10.8, 11.9)
- Sea Wasp (Western La Noscea 13.6, 17.4)
If you’re going to farm the Jellyfish Umbrella in Final Fantasy XIV, the Bloodshore Bell is the easiest one to get. Just head to the above coordinates in Eastern La Noscea (Costa Del Sol). They aren’t a part of the local FATEs, so you can get them anytime.
Conversely, you can also just head to Ul’dah - Steps of Thal (Alchemists’ Guild, Hustings Strip) and buy a few Jellyfish Umbrella for just a handful of gil (27 gil per Jellyfish Umbrella). You can also get them from the Kobold faction, if you have Rank 1 with them, but that’s also not worth the effort.
What is the Jellyfish Umbrella used for in Final Fantasy XIV?
Jellyfish Umbrellas on their own don’t sell for anything of note in FFXIV, but you can turn them into an item that can be profitable, depending on the needs of your particular server/data center.
Uses for Jellyfish Umbrella
- Growth Formula Beta (Alchemy)
- Jellyfish Humours (Alchemist)
- Potion of Mind (Alchemist)
- Jellyfish Lamp (Alchemist)
Out of all of those, Jellyfish Lamp is the most valuable, typically selling around 80k or so gil. It costs nearly nothing to make, and while it does require you to be a level 70 Alchemist with the Master Alchemist VI book, it’s easy and cheap to make.
The value of it could vary depending on server, but right now they are universally going for a minimum of 80k gil on Diabolos. You’ll also need a few other materials, which are dirt cheap on the Market Board:
- Aurelia Polyp
- SIlvergrace Ingot
- Tallow Candle (also found in several shops)
- Jellyfish Umbrella (also found in Ul’dah)
