Final Fantasy XIV: How to unlock the Yok Huy Allied Society (Crafter Dailies)

Final Fantasy XIV’s patch 7.35 released the final Allied Society for the Dawntrail expansion: the crafting-focused Yok Huy! While some players are grinding through Pilgrim’s Traverse, and others are fighting Guardian Arkveld, there’s content for crafters as well. It’s relatively easy to unlock as well, and will give you a series of dailies you can complete for reputation with the Yok Huy, and inevitably, a mount!

Ad

This comes after the gatherer-focused Mamool Ja, and should you max out your reputation with all three from Dawntrail, perhaps we’ll see a big finale quest like we did in Endwalker. If you’re looking for more dailies to do, here’s how to unlock the Yok Huy Allied Society in Final Fantasy XIV.

How to unlock the Yok Huy Allied Society dailies in Final Fantasy XIV

If you want to begin the Yok Huy Allied Society dailies in Final Fantasy XIV, you need a crafter (Disciple of the Hand) of level 90 or higher, and also need to complete the Dawntrail Main Scenario Quest, and the side quest Brains and Brawn. This kicks off with A Crisis of Corruption side quest in Urqopacha (29.1, 13.0) from Nopli. You will need to complete this, then the following side quests, to get to Frosty Neighbors:

Ad

Trending

A Crisis of Corruption

To Catch a Merchant

Finding Bait

Springing the Trap

Brains and Brawn

If you just complete the two side quest chains in this area, you can easily unlock the Yok Huy (Image via Square Enix)

You also need to complete the side quest chain that begins with Sparks of Joy in Urqopacha (29.9, 33.5) from Murfurlur. You will need to complete the following before doing Brains and Brawn:

Ad

Sparks of Joy

A Giant’s Footsteps

Resolve Reignited

These are relatively short quests, and it’s likely you’ve already done them in your exploration of Urqopacha. However, if you’re like me, and didn’t do them, it’s time to hop to it, and make friends in Urqopacha! Brains and Brawn will show up at Murfurlur, if you’ve completed all the other quests.

When you are ready to start Frosty Neighbors, swap to a crafting job and head to Urqopacha (32.1, 34.1) and speak to Fahrafahr. It’s an easy quest; just follow him to the next area, and watch the following cutscene. You’ll then need to speak to a few nearby Yok Huy, but the map will show you exactly where they are. Do so, then return to Fahrafahr. Speak to Fahrafahr again after the cutscene for the next part of unlocking Final Fantasy XIV’s Yok Huy Allied Society unlock.

Ad

You’ll need to craft a trio of Warmth repair supplies, but they don’t have to be High Quality, at least. You’ll get the materials you need, so just get to it when you’re ready. You can find it by searching “Warmth” in the crafting menu. Upon completing this quest, you’ll have unlocked the Yok Huy Allied Society in Final Fantasy XIV, and can begin grinding those dailies to unlock the various rewards, including a mount!

Ad

Check out our other Final Fantasy XIV guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 15 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More