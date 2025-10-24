Final Fantasy XIV: How to make crafting macros for any item

Crafting in Final Fantasy XIV can often feel like a real frustrating puzzle, but the solution to that is to make crafting macros. There are quite a few buttons and stats when it comes to crafting and me personally, I just can’t be bothered to master the system. I don’t really craft often, but now that I know more about crafting macros, I can make whatever items I want. Of course, that hinges on having the right stats and the crafting materials. I cannot stress enough that this does not make the item for you.

Using crafting macros isn’t against the TOS of Final Fantasy XIV, and it’s only kind of an automated process. You still have to make the crafting macro, but thankfully, that’s not all that difficult. There are a few websites I personally trust, thanks to my colleague and FC second-in-command, Kristine Kasuka.

Easy ways to make crafting macros in Final Fantasy XIV

Whether you want to make fancy equipment or a Jellyfish Lamp in Final Fantasy XIV, crafting macros make that so much easier. There are two websites that I trust implicitly to help me create crafting macros. It used to be three, but FFXIV Teamcraft Simulator doesn’t seem to do it quite as often. You need to hope someone on there has already made a crafting rotation. That’s annoying, and not always reliable.

You can easily make useful macros in Craftingway (Image via Square Enix)

Instead, I recommend Craftingway and Raphael-XIV. These two websites allow you to effortlessly create crafting macros for pretty much every item in the game. I’ll break down below how to use both websites.

Steps to using Craftingway

Head to the Craftingway website

Select the crafting job you wish to use, and then input your level and stats

Check “Has Manipulation?” and “Specialist?” only if you have those

Add any Food or Potions you’ve used

Search for a crafting recipe using the search bar, and click the item you want to make

Add any High Quality ingredients you have to the list that shows up

Click Find a Rotation

Click Search

Click Copy Macro

Type /macros in FFXIV, and paste the macro into the field in-game

Drag the macro onto one of your hotbars

Open your crafting menu, select the item in question, and select Synthesize

Activate your Macro

Craftingway points out that the macro won’t always be perfect, but it should be a good start to making your items. Personally, it’s always been flawless for me, when it comes to Final Fantasy XIV crafting macros. There’s also Raphael-XIV, which is a second option for easily making macros.

I admittedly like the UI for Raphael more, though (Image via Square Enix)

Steps to using Raphael-XIV

Head to the Raphael-XIV website

Insert your stats and job level under Configuration

Search for the recipe you’re looking in the Recipes search tab to the left

search tab to the left Click Select next to the desired recipe

next to the desired recipe Select any Food or Potion you’re using from the menus

Click Solve

Type /macros in FFXIV and paste the macro into the field in-game

Open your crafting menu, select the item in question, select Synthesize

Activate your Macro

Raphael also has a “Ensure 100% reliability” button, but it apparently is still in development, so I wouldn’t rely on that. It’s a very easy system with a nice UI, that’s clean and easy to understand. Craftingway is more stripped down and simple, but does the same thing.

I’d check out both and see what’s right for you. Either way, if you’re going to make crafting macros for anything in Final Fantasy XIV, these options will be exactly what you need. With knowledge of the valuable items on the Market Board, it could be a way to make some easy gil.

