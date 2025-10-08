Final Fantasy XIV: How to unlock Pilgrim's Traverse weapons (Stained Glass Weapons)

Final Fantasy XIV’s patch 7.35 features three wonderful types of powerful weapons: Monster Hunter Weapons, Relic Weapons, and the Stained Glass weapons found in Pilgrim’s Traverse. While exploring Pilgrim’s Traverse, your weapons will automatically take the shape of these stained glass weapons, much like previous Deep Dungeons had their own cosmetic look.
If you decide that you love these weapon designs (and who would blame you?), you can unlock them for use elsewhere in-game. It takes a bit of grinding and work to get the Pilgrim’s Traverse weapons in Final Fantasy XIV, but if you want to carry stained glass weapons anywhere, here’s what you need to do.
How to unlock Stained Glass weapons from Final Fantasy XIV’s Pilgrim’s Traverse
If you want the Stained Glass weapons from Final Fantasy XIV’s Pilgrim’s Traverse, you first need to unlock said Deep Dungeon adventure. That’s the easiest part! You then need to meet just a few requirements in order to begin the unlocking process:
- Reach Stone 30 of Pilgrim’s Traverse
- Complete side quest Faerie Tale, which is given at the Pilgrim’s Traverse location
The quest is short and simple, so just follow the instructions and do as it tells you to do. Before you know it, it will wrap. Getting to Stone 30 is also easy; plenty of people are queuing as of patch 7.35, and there is no hard requirement to get there, other than a tiny amount of Aetherpool Power (+3 to begin Stone 21).
The hard part begins after you’ve met the aforementioned requirements. You need to make sure your Aetherpool weapon and armor are both at least +10 power. Speak to Ose Wyd in Il Mheg (29.9, 5.9), and follow the instructions below:
- Select “Forge an illumed aetherpool grip”
- Agree to reduce your Aetherpool Weapon/Armor by 10 points
- Repeat this process three times
- Speak with Ose Wyd again, and “Request to keep your aetherpool gear”
- Pick the Stained Glass weapon you wish to keep, and trade the three aetherpool grips
The downside is you need to get rid of 30 Aetherpool power on both your weapon and armor. What that can also mean, is if you don’t have enough power, you can’t continue where you left off in Pilgrim’s Traverse in Final Fantasy XIV. Each section has a power requirement:
This will lead to more grinding, no matter how you slice it. These are item level 750 weapons in addition to just being cosmetically, very pretty, so do consider that before making any decisions. Once you’ve made an Aethergrip, you cannot undo it.
