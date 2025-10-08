Final Fantasy XIV: How to unlock Pilgrim's Traverse weapons (Stained Glass Weapons)

Final Fantasy XIV’s patch 7.35 features three wonderful types of powerful weapons: Monster Hunter Weapons, Relic Weapons, and the Stained Glass weapons found in Pilgrim’s Traverse. While exploring Pilgrim’s Traverse, your weapons will automatically take the shape of these stained glass weapons, much like previous Deep Dungeons had their own cosmetic look.

Ad

If you decide that you love these weapon designs (and who would blame you?), you can unlock them for use elsewhere in-game. It takes a bit of grinding and work to get the Pilgrim’s Traverse weapons in Final Fantasy XIV, but if you want to carry stained glass weapons anywhere, here’s what you need to do.

How to unlock Stained Glass weapons from Final Fantasy XIV’s Pilgrim’s Traverse

If you want the Stained Glass weapons from Final Fantasy XIV’s Pilgrim’s Traverse, you first need to unlock said Deep Dungeon adventure. That’s the easiest part! You then need to meet just a few requirements in order to begin the unlocking process:

Ad

Trending

Reach Stone 30 of Pilgrim’s Traverse

Complete side quest Faerie Tale, which is given at the Pilgrim’s Traverse location

I have to completely regrind through most of my progress, but that's okay. Fashion is the real endgame (Image via Square Enix)

The quest is short and simple, so just follow the instructions and do as it tells you to do. Before you know it, it will wrap. Getting to Stone 30 is also easy; plenty of people are queuing as of patch 7.35, and there is no hard requirement to get there, other than a tiny amount of Aetherpool Power (+3 to begin Stone 21).

Ad

The hard part begins after you’ve met the aforementioned requirements. You need to make sure your Aetherpool weapon and armor are both at least +10 power. Speak to Ose Wyd in Il Mheg (29.9, 5.9), and follow the instructions below:

Select “Forge an illumed aetherpool grip”

Agree to reduce your Aetherpool Weapon/Armor by 10 points

Repeat this process three times

Speak with Ose Wyd again, and “Request to keep your aetherpool gear”

Pick the Stained Glass weapon you wish to keep, and trade the three aetherpool grips

Ad

The downside is you need to get rid of 30 Aetherpool power on both your weapon and armor. What that can also mean, is if you don’t have enough power, you can’t continue where you left off in Pilgrim’s Traverse in Final Fantasy XIV. Each section has a power requirement:

Area Requirement Stone 11 1 Stone 21 3 Stone 31 26 Stone 41 43 Stone 51 60 Stone 61 81 Stone 71+ 94

Ad

This will lead to more grinding, no matter how you slice it. These are item level 750 weapons in addition to just being cosmetically, very pretty, so do consider that before making any decisions. Once you’ve made an Aethergrip, you cannot undo it.

Check out our other Final Fantasy XIV guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 15 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More