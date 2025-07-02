Final Fantasy XIV reveals major fan-requested changes coming to Occult Crescent and Forked Tower soon 

During the Final Fantasy XIV 7.3 Live Letter, it was revealed that major changes were coming to the Occult Cresncent and Forked Tower, but it turns out, some of these changes will be dropping sooner than expected! According to a post from Yoshi-P on the official FFXIV website, a hotfix will be deployed tomorrow, July 3, 2025 (or shortly thereafter), to make sure some important changes are on the way to make the Forked Tower a more enjoyable experience for large groups of players.

Ad

He also pointed out that this Forked Tower change will not impact the current planned release date for patch 7.3 in Final Fantasy XIV, only that this important change will come ahead of schedule. This will address some of the important concerns players had with the mode, but not all of them.

Final Fantasy XIV hotfix to improve Forked Tower Entry System soon

In a blogpost by Yoshi-P (Naoki Yoshida), Final Fantasy XIV is going to add a pair of changes to the Forked Tower around July 3, 2025, and revealed another update that would be coming somewhere down the line. The changes made are as follows:

Ad

Trending

Important changes to Forked Tower in FFXIV

The ability to enter the Occult Crescent instance with a preformed alliance of up to 48 players

Allowing auroral mirages to generate sooner after the Occult Crescent instance has loaded

Being able to queue with a 48-player group for Occult Crescent is huge (Image via Square Enix)

This is only a portion of the changes that will be made to the Forked Tower experience in Final Fantasy XIV, with the rest coming closer to, or during patch 7.3. The big deal for this for me makes it seem like players who want to set up 48-player alliances to clear Forked Tower before they go in, will be able to do so.

Ad

While Occult Crescent is for up to 72 players in an instance, a group of 48 will be able to join one and work together immediately. We do not know if this guarantees that they will join the Forked Tower together, but it sounds like the odds will be decent.

Having auroal mirages generate sooner is also a great idea, meaning players will have to wait less, if they’re ready to grind their way through the Forked Tower in Final Fantasy XIV. In addition to the already revealed changes, something major was discussed, and will be implemented later: enabling exclusive access to the Occult Crescent instance for a set time when joining with a preformed alliance. This however, will guarantee that players can set up Forked Tower groups that will surely be able to go in with just their preformed alliance.

Ad

The first two changes will be implemented on July 3, 2025, or as soon as possible thereafter. The other change does not have a specified date at this time. The developers have said that the upcoming changes may require a little more testing, and that they will make an official post on the Lodestone, when the date has been confirmed.

Check out our other Final Fantasy XIV guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More