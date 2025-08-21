Final Fantasy XIV The Rising 2025 event guide: schedule and rewards

Final Fantasy XIV’s The Rising 2025 is almost here, and with it comes a must-have reward. While it’s not as huge as The Rising 2023, which gave the Rising Phoenix, it’s nonetheless a solid reward, steeped in the tradition of this event. It’s a holiday that is important to both the citizens of Eorzea, as much as it is to the actual players of the game. The Rising celebrates those who risked their lives during the Seventh Umbral Calamity.

For us players, The Rising celebrates the anniversary of Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn’s official launch. That in and of itself makes it an important holiday, which will feature a quest or two, and a great reward at the end. Here’s what you can expect towards the end of August 2025.

Final Fantasy XIV The Rising 2025 schedule and reward

The Rising 2025 takes place in Final Fantasy XIV between August 27, 2025 until September 11, 2025. As with most important holidays, it kicks off in Limsa Lominsa, Upper Decks (11.3, 13.7). Just head to the Aftercastle, and run south. Speak to the Wandering Minstrel, who will give you a quest, An Adventurous Ambition.

Wind-up Gulool Ja Ja will watch your progress with great interest (Image via Square Enix)

This is clearly not a combat quest though, because it only requires you to be Level 15 and doesn’t specify a Combat Job. You also, of course, have to have access to Limsa Lominsa, so you will have to get through a decent amount of the ARR Main Scenario, unless you started in that city.

At this time, we don’t know how many quests it will be, but the last holiday, Moonfire Faire 2025 only had one quest. It’s likely this one could follow the same trend, but we’ll check for sure when August 27 rolls around. However, the reward is a great one. Minions are very popular in FFXIV; they look cute, and follow you around.

The reward for The Rising 2025 in Final Fantasy XIV is a Wind-up Gulool Ja Ja minion! Previous years have given out minions like Brave New Y’shtola, Wind-up Lyse, Dress-up Y’shtola and Wind-up Iceheart. Gulool Ja Ja is a pretty popular NPC, so I can see people rushing to complete this event as soon as it pops up.

