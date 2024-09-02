Forthcoming Deviance god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Forthcoming Deviance is a Raid-exclusive Glaive weapon that drops from Destiny 2 Salvation's Edge. This specific piece of gear is also the only weapon currently in the game that is of the Rapid Fire Framed Glaive archetype, and has the fastest TTK (time to kill) out of any Glaives available in the game. It has a base Impact of 55, alongside a Range of 52, which differs slightly from a Rapid Fire Framed Shotgun. Additionally, Forthcoming Deviance can deliver on the most important feature that any normal Glaive can, which is the shielding.

This article lists every perk required on the Forthcoming Deviance to amplify its potency in both offense and defense. The following perks will help you shape the weapon in a more balanced state. Note that Glaives got a 20% damage buff with The Final Shape expansion, and can be paired with Synthoceps' "melee damage buff" in all classes due to the implementation of Exotic Class Items.

Forthcoming Deviance PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Forthcoming Deviance god roll for PvE (Image via D2Gunsmith/Bungie)

Here is a list of perks recommended on the Forthcoming Deviance Glaive for PvE:

Trending

Ballistic Tuning (for increased Range on the weapon, alongside reduced shield duration and charge time)

Appended Mag (for increased magazine size)

Reconstruction (for auto-reloading up to a double capacity over time)

Close to Melee (for increased melee damage after kills with Glaive projectiles)

For a more elite and boss DPS approach, the combination of Replenishing Aegis and Chaos Reshaped is recommended. Forthcoming Deviance is a craftable weapon, so you can manually slot the perks, and enhance it further.

Forthcoming Deviance PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Forthcoming Deviance PvP god roll (Image via D2Gunsmith/Bungie)

Here is a list of perks recommended on the Forthcoming Deviance Glaive for PvP:

Ballistic Tuning (for increased Range on the weapon, alongside reduced shield duration and charge time)

Accurized Rounds (for more Range on the weapon)

Immovable Object (for increased weapon energy with a stationary active shield after dealing damage with a projectile)

Unstoppable Force (for increased projectile damage after blocking damage with a shield)

Disruption Break and Vorpal Weapon is a great combination against other players as well.

How to get Forthcoming Deviance in Destiny 2?

Forthcoming Deviance can be acquired from the second and third encounters of Salvation's Edge Raid. The Adept version is available in the Master version of the same Raid. Readers can refer to our full guide of Salvation's Edge loot table for a clearer idea.

As mentioned, this Glaive is craftable, so you can gather five Deepsight versions of the weapon and then unlock its craftable pattern.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Destiny 2 guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback