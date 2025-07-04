Fuack Ignis in Palworld: Location, drops, and breeding guide

Fuack Ignis is one of the new Pals added with the Palworld Tides of Terraria update. This magnificent critter has both Water and Fire attributes, which makes it rather unique. Its description reads: "With a belly for friction, this Pal sparks flames as its body surfs. But when it gets carried away, it often ends up a rolling fireball."
While this all sounds cool, you won't be able to capture Fuack Ignis in the usual way. For that, you'll need to do some fishing in Palworld.
With that said, here's everything you need to know about this Pal, which includes its location, drops, and how to breed.
Everything you need to know about Fuack Ignis in Palworld
Location and drops
Starting with the location, Fuack Ignis can be found in the Mount Obsidian region, located just south of the Anubis Statue fast travel point. Look for a waterfall and multiple pools of water with Pals in them. Here are the coordinates: -535, -661.
Once there, you'll need to use Bait and cast your line to catch Fuack Ignis. It could take some time (largely depending on RNG and the Bait you use), but you will eventually catch it. You can also try to hatch Fuack Ignis from a Damp Egg, but fishing is likely going to be easier.
In terms of drops, Fuack Ignis has a chance of dropping the following items:
- Flame Organ
- Leather
- Pal Fluids
Flame Organ and Leather can be used in crafting. Pal Fluids will be useful, as they are needed to craft the first two tiers of Bait.
Breeding
To start breeding Fuack Ignis, you'll first need to unlock the Breeding Farm blueprint and build it at your base. Once that's done, you'll need to get Pals of the opposite gender that you want to breed.
In the case of Fuack Ignis, if you have two of them (male and female), you'll get another Fuack Ignis. However, if you do not have a Fuack Ignis, you can also use Fuack and Flambelle to produce one.
Aside from Fuack Ignis, there are other combinations of Pals you can try out to get new Pals. Here is the list:
- Breed Fuack Ignis with Fenglope to get Rushoar
- Breed Fuack Ignis with Loupmoon to get Leezpunk
- Breed Fuack Ignis with Yakumo to Leezpunk
- Breed Fuack Ignis with Neptilius to get Univolt
- Breed Fuack Ignis with Robinquill to get Rooby
- Breed Fuack Ignis with Verdash to get Rushoar
- Breed Fuack Ignis with Robinquill Terra to get Maraith
If you're not happy with how your new Pals turn out, you can always use Implants in Palworld to change their Passives. This again is a costly and time-consuming affair, so choose wisely.
