5 games to play if you liked The First Descendant

The First Descendant is the newest entry in the genre of looter shooter MMO-lite games. Developed by Korean company Nexon, it is set in a dystopian future where humanity is on the verge of extinction. The live-service title is currently in its open beta phase, and those excited about it are looking for alternatives before its full release.

Drawing inspiration from popular MMO games, The First Descendant features RPG elements, such as inventory management, weapon crafting, world exploration, and character customization.

If you enjoyed The First Descendant during its open beta, here are some games you can check out before its full launch.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Destiny 2, Warframe, and other games similar to The First Descendant

1) Warframe

Warframe is a popular MMO shooter game (Image via Digital Extremes)

Warframe is one of the games The First Descendant seems to have drawn inspiration from, with some keen players noticing similarities between the two titles in terms of gameplay.

Warframe is a popular online game known for combining melee combat, fast-paced shooting, and character mobility in a world filled with missions, multiplayer battles, and sci-fi aesthetics.

Warframe's main gameplay revolves around completing missions that take you to several planets, where you must face genetically modified enemies, giant mechanical foes, and other threats. It's a great game if you're looking for an elevated The First Descendant experience.

2) Arcadegeddon

Arcadegeddon is a funky shooter game similar to the Nexon MMO (Image via IllFonic)

Arcadegeddon is a multiplayer game with elements of a looter shooter and a vibrant atmosphere similar to Fortnite. In this third-person action game, your goal is to fight a cybernetic virus that has infected the local arcade owner's games.

You will face hordes of enemies that provide both a tough challenge and valuable rewards like cosmetics and weapons. As you progress, you'll find a high degree of flexibility in building your character, especially with more playtime.

3) Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is a popular MMO shooter game (Image via Bungie)

If you're looking for a The First Descendant-like game that already has a solid player base, Destiny 2 is the way to go.

Destiny 2 is a first-person shooter game that combines MMORPG-style storytelling with a loot-driven progression system. While it shares some similarities with Nexon's newest MMO-lite in terms of gameplay and a science fiction setting, its core experience is more similar to MMORPGs. Due to its RPG aspect, you have the freedom to explore the game and forge your own path.

4) The Cycle: Frontier

The Cycle: Frontier is a looter shooter game similar to Nexon's new MMO (Image via Yager)

The Cycle: Frontier is a science fiction looter shooter where your main objective is to scavenge essential supplies and equipment left behind by past expeditions. Like The First Descendant, you will encounter tons of hostile creatures and plenty of loot to collect.

Although it's a free-to-play game, it does include microtransactions. In fact, there has been some community feedback about the pricing of in-game items, and it's still an unresolved issue. Still, it's a good title to spend some time on, even if you are a free-to-play gamer.

5) The Division 2

The Division 2 is one of the best looter shooter games (Image via Ubisoft)

The Division 2 is one of the best and most polished looter shooter games. It's a third-person shooter title featuring co-op battles against different factions. You can develop your skills, abilities, and loadouts to suit your preferred playstyle.

Every action in the game feels like a unique experience as the virtual world reacts dynamically to your actions. Every item you collect has a purpose, and the loot cycle provides a satisfying sense of reward, including quirky apparel options and dyes.

The Division 2 is a perfect game choice if you want a more polished version of The First Descendant.