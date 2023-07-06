Harry Potter Magic Awakened guide: History of Magic questions and answers

There are a variety of classes available in Harry Potter Magic Awakened that Potterheads can attend and learn from during the playthrough. These include popular subjects like Defence Against the Dark Arts, Charms, Divination, and History of Magic. Each of them provides players with various lessons in Harry Potter Magic Awakened, with the last class posing a plethora of questions based on the iconic Potterverse lore.

Harry Potter Magic Awakened finally received its global release on June 27, 2023, after receiving a soft launch in select countries back in March of this year. The unique collecting card RPG's initial release in China garnered massive success within months of its launch.

Ever since then, the fans have been eager to dive into Harry Potter Magic Awakened in order to experience the expanse of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and to live out their fantasy of being a student.

What are the History of Magic questions and answers in Harry Potter Magic Awakened?

The available set of questions and answers for Harry Potter Magic Awakened players are as follows:

What kind of core did Harry's first wand possess? - Phoenix Feather

In 1997, what was written on the statue at the Ministry of Magic under Voldemort’s control? - Magic is Might

How did Harry first arrive (and ultimately depart from) the Dursley's house on 4 Privet Drive? - Sirius Black's Motorcycle

Who of the following was not a classmate of Harry Potter? - Fleur Delacour

What was Glideroy Lockhart's best spell? - Obliviate

What did Professor Snape tell Harry could Detoxify people from most kinds of poisons? - Bezoar

What kind of pest repellent was Hagrid looking for when he saw Harry in Knockturn Alley? - Flesh-eating Slugs

Who is known as the "Chosen One"? - Harry Potter

Who left the lightning-shaped scar on Harry Potter's forehead? - Voldemort

What is used to track House Points for the Hogwarts House Cup? - Hourglasses with gems

Who put an end to Nagini? - Neville Longbottom

Which dark magic item is known as the friend of thieves? - The Hand of Glory

What form does the Weasley Twins’ Patronus take? - Magpie

Who is the Half-Blood Prince - Severus Snape

What was Harry Potter's middle name? - James

Who was Dobby’s original owner? - Lucius Malfoy

Which creatures feed on the human brain and helped New Scamander escape? - Swooping Evil

Who destroyed the final Horcrux? - Neville Longbottom

Which subject does Professor McGonagall teach? - Transfiguration

What creature sat in the corner of Professor Lupin's office the first time Harry Potter visited him at Hogwarts? - Grindylow

Whose blood did Voldemort drink to stay alive? - Unicorn's Blood

Which Ghost haunts the Girls' Bathroom at Hogwarts? - Moaning Myrtle Warren

What curse is Harry Potter the only known survivor of? - Avada Kedavra

Where did Dumbledore and Grindelwald make the Blood Pact? - A Barn

How many siblings does Ron Weasley have? - Six

What book did Hermione lend Harry before his first Quidditch match? - Quidditch Through the Ages

Where was Harry born? - Godrick's Hollow

Who killed Sirius Black? - Bellatrix LaStrange

What was the name of the house where the Weasleys once lived, which became a second home to Harry Potter? - The Burrow

What mode of transportation did Hagrid use to take infant Harry Potter to his aunt and uncle's house at 4 Privet Drive? - Flying Motorbike

How long is Harry Potter's wand? - 11 inches

Where did Harry Potter live with his muggle relatives the Dursleys? - Privet Drive

Who was Harry Potter's godfather? - Sirius Black

There are plenty of questions that Harry Potter Magic Awakened players may get asked during their time in the History of Magic class taught by Professor Gorski. We will keep updating the list as we discover more.

