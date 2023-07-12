Harry Potter Magic Awakened guide: Potions and ingredients

The Potterhead community has been heavily invested in Harry Potter Magic Awakened, with the global release of the mobile title quickly becoming the top app on both Google Play Store and App Store. The collecting card RPG with MMO elements provides players with an in-depth experience of what it is like being a Hogwarts student, including brewing potions, learning spells, and encountering magical beasts.

Harry Potter Magic Awakened was first released in China in 2021. A soft launch happened earlier this year in March in select countries, and it was finally released worldwide on June 27, 2023. While the game has a PC client, it is locked to the SEA server.

What are the potions and ingredients in Harry Potter Magic Awakened?

The current batch of potions that are available for Harry Potter Awakened players is as follows:

Healing Potion - Use this to heal yourself and other allies during skirmishes and battles. Available in small, medium, and large variants.

- Use this to heal yourself and other allies during skirmishes and battles. Available in small, medium, and large variants. Scintillation Solution - Increases the rate of Magic Point regeneration for you and your allies in-game. Available in small, medium, and large variants.

- Increases the rate of Magic Point regeneration for you and your allies in-game. Available in small, medium, and large variants. Draught of Peace - Once you drink this, you will not lose points or tiers from dueling in the Duelling Club for half an hour. Available in small, medium, and large variants.

- Once you drink this, you will not lose points or tiers from dueling in the Duelling Club for half an hour. Available in small, medium, and large variants. Invigoration Draught - This will increase speed and fill endurance for you and your allies. Available in small, medium, and large variants.

- This will increase speed and fill endurance for you and your allies. Available in small, medium, and large variants. Befuddlement Draught - It can be used to distract enemies and pull them in a skirmish towards its AoE (Area of Effect). Available in small, medium, and large variants.

- It can be used to distract enemies and pull them in a skirmish towards its AoE (Area of Effect). Available in small, medium, and large variants. Memory of Potion - Use this to increase the drop rates and chances of encountering Echoes and Echo Crystals in the Forbidden Forest. You can only use one of these in each expedition. Available in small, medium, and large variants.

- Use this to increase the drop rates and chances of encountering Echoes and Echo Crystals in the Forbidden Forest. You can only use one of these in each expedition. Available in small, medium, and large variants. Potion of Invisibility - Allows you to become invisible.

- Allows you to become invisible. Blood-Replenishing Potion - Although it can only be used once per expedition, it restores health points to everyone in your party. Available in small, medium, and large variants.

- Although it can only be used once per expedition, it restores health points to everyone in your party. Available in small, medium, and large variants. Wit-Sharpening Potion - This should be used in the Duelling Club as it increases attempts to copy cards.

- This should be used in the Duelling Club as it increases attempts to copy cards. Baruffio's Brain Elixir - You should use this in the History of Magic class and House Team Quizzes as it allows the removal of an incorrect answer. Available in small, medium, and large variants.

- You should use this in the History of Magic class and House Team Quizzes as it allows the removal of an incorrect answer. Available in small, medium, and large variants. Wiggenweld Potion - This provides you with a co-op task that yields lucrative rewards.

The current batch of available potion ingredients for Harry Potter Magic Awakened is as follows:

Alihotsy Leaves

Armadillo Bile

Beetle Eyes

Boomslang Skin

Cut Ginger Root

Dittany

Fairy Wings

Frog Brain

Honeywater

Horklump Juice

Jobberknell Feather

Lady’s Mantle

Lavender

Lovage

Oil

Pearl Dust

Peppermint

Porcupine Quills

Powdered Dragon Claw

Powdered Griffin Claw

Powdered Unicorn Horn

Rat Tail

Runespoor Eggs

Salamander Blood

Scurvy Grass

Stewed Mandrake

The Scarab Beetle

Tincture of Demiguise

Unicorn Tail Hair

Valerian

Verain

Water

Wormwood

We will update this list as and when more potions and ingredients are discovered in Harry Potter Magic Awakened.

HPMagicAwakened @hpmagicawakened #HarryPotter Enhance your deck with increased damage. Every other Basic Attack will be replaced with Sectumsempra, bouncing between targets and dealing additional damage! Have you built a deck built around the Snape Echo? #MagicAwakened Enhance your deck with increased damage. Every other Basic Attack will be replaced with Sectumsempra, bouncing between targets and dealing additional damage! Have you built a deck built around the Snape Echo? #MagicAwakened #HarryPotter https://t.co/ww9hsjVvZw

Given that it is a live service game with regular content changes and updates, we will likely see more spells, potions, and enemies being introduced in Harry Potter Magic Awakened.

Poll : 0 votes