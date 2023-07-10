How to complete the Diablo 4 Closing the Book quest easily

Diablo 4 features many side quests that primarily involve slaying monsters and fetching items. Occasionally, some quests require you to locate objects on the map, which can be a lengthy and tedious job if you embark on these adventures blindly. These types of Diablo 4 quests can be pretty frustrating, and the quickest way to go about it is to refer to map guides.

Closing the Book is a quest of this type where you are required to collect four Smoldering Tomes or ledger pages. However, because they are artfully concealed in numerous locations across the game environment, locating these pages without help might be time-consuming. You can rapidly find these sites with this guide, which will also make completing the task easier.

Diablo 4 guide: How to complete Closing the Book quest quickly

All Smoldering Tome locations for Closing the Book side quest in Diablo 4 (Image via mapgenie.io)

The Hawezar region contains the side quest Closing the Book, but you must complete Eriman's Pyre stronghold first to access it in Diablo 4. From Wejinhani, ride northeast until you can see Eriman's Pyre, then ride west until you reach the end of the map. You will encounter a scorched forest upon arriving at the location.

The areas marked on the map are where minor enemies will spawn, most of which will be feeble groups of flaming skeletons. These are also the areas where you can find the Smoldering Tomes in the Closing the Book quest. Using AoE (Area of Effect) abilities is recommended to quickly clear the monsters. Use your mount to quickly travel between locations.

After completing the stronghold, you can speak to Elder Akos to begin the side quest in Diablo 4. You will be asked to search the area to find four Smoldering Tomes.

Start your quest by moving toward the search zone's southwest corner. Your first ledger page, the Smoldering Tome, is tucked away next to a chest you can loot here. Once you've obtained it, you'll have to head east next. You can refer to the map above to quickly view all Smoldering Tomes locations.

You'll discover the second ledger page on the eastern side of the map. It is surrounded by roving creatures, unlike the first one, which has a chest to mark its location. The Smoldering Tome must be obtained before continuing on your trip.

Go north of the second position to find the third ledger page. A trail forms a ring in the northeastern part of the search area. You can locate another Smoldering Tome at the ring's center if you find a less-used route there.

Head to the northern portion of the search area close to the dungeon entrance to locate the fourth and final ledger page. Turn the four Smoldering Tomes into Elder Akos in Wejinhani once you have collected all four.

You'll receive XP, gold, renown, and a salvage cache filled with various upgrade materials for completing the task.

That is all for the Closing the Book quest guide. You can search for the required ledger pages in any order, although following the path mentioned will finish the job quickly. Completing this quest is highly recommended since it's a great way to increase your Renown points in Diablo 4.

