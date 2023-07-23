How to complete Diablo 4 Whispering Tree 10/10 cache Battle Pass requirement in one minute

Completing the main campaign in Diablo 4 does not mean the game is over. Some say you have completed only 5% of the game as you reach level 50. After the campaign, you can explore the world, level up your character, and unlock the World Tiers. The Tree of Whispers offers an excellent opportunity to achieve this goal, providing access to formidable gear that can greatly enhance your character's build.

After the release of Season of the Malignant in Diablo 4, you may have noticed several bugs in the game. Now, players are facing a game-changing glitch in the Tree of Whispers mission.

In this article, we will explore how you can complete the Whispering Tree cache Battle Pass requirement by exploiting this glitch in just one minute.

Exploring the trick to get 10/10 Whispering Tree caches in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 players can complete the objective of obtaining caches from the Tree of Whispers with this very easy trick. In Chapter 3, there is an objective called Grim Reward that requires you to obtain caches from the Tree of Whispers, earned by completing Whispers. This mission will reward you with a Smaller Favor which can be used later to claim rewards in the Battle Pass.

To complete this objective, close this window and reach the Tree of Whispers. Select any of the caches you prefer out of the three offered to you and click on Accept. You will notice that the Grim Reward objective has increased by 1.

Return to the Tree of Whispers screen and drop the cache item from your inventory. Collect the item again and repeat the process nine more times or until you have completed the amount of caches that was required to finish the mission.

You will see "Chapter 3 Objective Grim Reward Completed" on your screen. You can then use the Small Favor in the Battle Pass.

To get the choice of three caches from the Tree of Whispers, you have to offer it 10 Grim Favors. Once you get the first cache, you are all set to take advantage of this glitch and collect the Favor efficiently. Additionally, the greater collection caches can offer you Legendary Aspect, so pick the item wisely.

Players have also noticed that this glitch works with some of the missions that require repeated tasks, such as "interact with 10 teleporters", where you can click the same teleporter 10 times.

Cache rewards from the Tree of Whispers (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

There are quite a few bugs and glitches in Diablo 4's Season of the Malignant, leaving players unhappy with the characters being nerfed in this update. Blizzard had announced a campfire chat just a day after the update was released and some hotfixes the same day. Hopefully, all the issues will be fixed with the new Season.