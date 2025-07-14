How to complete Rust Military Tunnels puzzle

The Rust Military Tunnels puzzle is arguably one of the toughest puzzles to crack in-game. The high radiation, paired with an overwhelming amount of scientists, makes this monument extremely hard to contest, especially if you are a solo player or are a small group. However, the monument does offer some fantastic loot, and it's worth spending some time learning how you can complete the Red Card puzzle here.

Ad

In this article, we will break down how you can easily complete the Rust Military Tunnels puzzle. Read below to know more.

Rust Military Tunnels puzzle completion guide

Here's a step-by-step guide to complete the Rust Military Tunnels puzzle in-game:

Head to the Armory

Armory Room in Rust Military Tunnels puzzle (Image via Facepunch Studios)

Drop into the Military Tunnels and take the right entrance. From there, go to the door marked 'Armory' on the right side of the monument.

on the right side of the monument. Head down the Hall, and proceed to find a fuse box. Place a fuse and activate it. Once done, head out of this area.

Ad

Trending

Check out: All Red Cards in Rust, and how to find them

Go to the Storage room

The Green Card Storage Room (Image via Facepunch Studios)

Go back to the original trisection of the Military Tunnels. Take a left here, and look for a hole near the fence. Continue on this path until you find the Storage Room.

Swipe your Green Card and gain access.

Now, head to the right side of this room and find a switch near the 'Laboratory' tag. Flip this switch.

Ad

Blue Card Room

Gaining access to the Red Card Room (Image via Facepunch Studios)

Go back out of the Green Card Room, and then head down the center of the tunnel. Proceed to clear out the Scientists and collect all the loot from the Military and Elite crates in the center train car.

Once done, keep heading straight down the tracks until you find the Blue Card Room to your right. Swipe the Blue Card to gain access to this room.

Behind the Blue Card Room door, you will find another locked Red Card Door. Swipe your Red Card to gain access.

Ad

Read more: 5 best monuments to build near in Rust

Upon following these steps, you will have successfully completed the Rust Military Tunnels puzzle for the Red Card room. Proceed to loot all the crates and head back out.

For more related guides, check these links below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jay Sarma With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him rack up close to 2 million reads and is fast approaching the thousand-article mark.



Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.



He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.



In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well. Know More