How to complete Rust Military Tunnels puzzle

The Rust Military Tunnels puzzle is arguably one of the toughest puzzles to crack in-game. The high radiation, paired with an overwhelming amount of scientists, makes this monument extremely hard to contest, especially if you are a solo player or are a small group. However, the monument does offer some fantastic loot, and it's worth spending some time learning how you can complete the Red Card puzzle here.
In this article, we will break down how you can easily complete the Rust Military Tunnels puzzle. Read below to know more.
Rust Military Tunnels puzzle completion guide
Here's a step-by-step guide to complete the Rust Military Tunnels puzzle in-game:
Head to the Armory
- Drop into the Military Tunnels and take the right entrance. From there, go to the door marked 'Armory' on the right side of the monument.
- Head down the Hall, and proceed to find a fuse box. Place a fuse and activate it. Once done, head out of this area.
Go to the Storage room
- Go back to the original trisection of the Military Tunnels. Take a left here, and look for a hole near the fence. Continue on this path until you find the Storage Room.
- Swipe your Green Card and gain access.
- Now, head to the right side of this room and find a switch near the 'Laboratory' tag. Flip this switch.
Blue Card Room
- Go back out of the Green Card Room, and then head down the center of the tunnel. Proceed to clear out the Scientists and collect all the loot from the Military and Elite crates in the center train car.
- Once done, keep heading straight down the tracks until you find the Blue Card Room to your right. Swipe the Blue Card to gain access to this room.
- Behind the Blue Card Room door, you will find another locked Red Card Door. Swipe your Red Card to gain access.
Upon following these steps, you will have successfully completed the Rust Military Tunnels puzzle for the Red Card room. Proceed to loot all the crates and head back out.
