How to deal with Diamond Matrons in Last Epoch?

Diamond Matrons in Last Epoch are among the most challenging foes you'll encounter while progressing through the campaign. When you reach the final chapter of the campaign, you will have to deal with these powerful enemies in the upper temple of Maj’Elka. Like other enemies, these hostile Nagasas also have weaknesses that you can use against them.

If you're new to this ARPG and having problems defeating this specific enemy, this article is for you. We'll explain the easiest way to defeat Diamond Matrons in Last Epoch.

Easiest way to defeat Diamond Matrons in Last Epoch

Once you reach the upper temple of Maj’Elka in the Last Epoch, you'll find the Diamond Matrons on the temple rooftops. As these are elite enemies, they pose a major threat with their elite modifiers like Healing Hand and Twin.

With the help of the Healing Hand modifier, these enemies can cast an area heal effect when low on health, stretching out the fight. On the other hand, the Twin modifier allows these enemies to duplicate themselves, making combat even more challenging.

Furthermore, while fighting these enemies, there are two main types of attacks you need to watch out for. These include:

Incandescent Blast: This is a giant yellow blast of energy slamming down from the sky.

Incandescent Beam: This is a sweeping attack that comes directly from the weapon.

Now that you know all the attacks and modifiers, here are some tips to defeat Diamond Matrons in Last Epoch:

Start the fight by prioritizing other adversaries around Diamond Matrons, as defeating them beforehand makes the battle much easier.

As the enemies use two main attacks that allow them to dish out a lot of damage, try to continuously dodge his attacks and stay on the move.

To counter the Incandescent Beam, look for the blast zone and move away from it as soon as you see it.

For the Incandescent Blast, which comes from the weapon of the Diamond Matrons, try to maintain a safe distance from the gold circle around them.

While on the move, try to keep your eyes on enemies for an opening to deal some damage. The best time to do so is when they are casting attacks.

Builds to defeat Diamond Matrons in Last Epoch

As this fight has a recommended level of 56, make sure you have a decent Last Epoch build to incorporate. If you play Mage, go for the hit-and-run build with skills like Disintegrate. Aside from that, you can also pick the Shock Ward Spellblade build with the Mana Strike skill.

