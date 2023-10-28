How to efficiently use Legendary Shards before they are removed in Destiny 2? 

Destiny 2 caters to a large part of the looter-shooter community, fulfilling their desires to shoot monsters, gather loot, and create the most awesome builds. However, since it is also a live service title, the company in charge of it will deploy some significant changes, resulting in quite an altercation in everyone's economy and gameplay loop.

Here, the change in question is tied directly to the Legendary Shards, as Destiny 2's primary currency will be going away starting Season 23. While it was once used as a pillar for purchasing weapons, armor, Raid banners, and a whole lot more, players will stop finding its usage from November 28.

Readers will find a few vendors mentioned in this article, most of whom are worth the Legendary Shards in the current season (Season of the Witch).

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Everything you can buy using Legendary Shards before Destiny 2 Season 23

Note that the usage of Legendary Shards will start to disperse with Season 23. Now, this doesn't mean everything will stop having the purple currency, as Bungie has announced that they are starting to remove the Shards with the Exotic Kiosk, alongside ritual gear focusing.

Legendary Shards in Iron Banner focusing (Image via Destiny 2)

A full list of changes can be found either in Bungie's official Destiny 2 article from October 14 or this particular article. Hence, it is important to start diluting the currency by spending it correctly on the best weapons, armor, and anything that can prove to be viable in the long run.

Here is a list of things you should do with the buckets of Legendary Shards in your inventory:

Raid banners: These banners are essential for accumulating ammunition in Raids and Dungeons. Spending Legendary Shards now and buying them in bulk is a good move.

These banners are essential for accumulating ammunition in Raids and Dungeons. Spending Legendary Shards now and buying them in bulk is a good move. Weapon focusing: Focusing on Legendary weapons is everywhere in Destiny 2, and each focusing requires Shards. Saladin, Shaxx, Saint-14, Zavala, and Banshee-44 are some noteworthy vendors for focus.

Focusing on Legendary weapons is everywhere in Destiny 2, and each focusing requires Shards. Saladin, Shaxx, Saint-14, Zavala, and Banshee-44 are some noteworthy vendors for focus. Phantasmal Fragments: The best material in the game to convert your Legendary Shards into Glimmer. Spend 10 Shards in exchange for 10 Fragments, and then use those Fragments to get 10,000 Glimmer.

The best material in the game to convert your Legendary Shards into Glimmer. Spend 10 Shards in exchange for 10 Fragments, and then use those Fragments to get 10,000 Glimmer. Duplicate Exotic armor: Veterans can pick up Exotic armor from Collections and keep them stored until The Final Shape. Once the expansion arrives, these armor pieces can be dismantled for Glimmer.

Veterans can pick up Exotic armor from Collections and keep them stored until The Final Shape. Once the expansion arrives, these armor pieces can be dismantled for Glimmer. Material exchange: The most simple transaction is to dilute every Shard in exchange for Enhancement Prisms, Ascendant Alloys, and Enhancement Cores. The first two materials require 400 Shards each, with the Cores requiring 30 each.

Phantasmal Fragment (Image via Destiny 2)

As mentioned, you do not have to start following the aforementioned steps right away in Season of the Witch, as the Legendary Shards will be completely removed in The Final Shape. However, it is recommended that you start following them to avoid ending up with useless Legendary Shards by the end of the Lightfall saga.