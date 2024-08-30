How to find and tame Croakit in WoW

Croakit in WoW (World of Warcraft) is one of the game's Elite tameable pets. World of Warcraft is a massive MMORPG with tons of features, events, and maps. Besides fighting monsters, the title also lets players tame certain beasts they encounter in the wild.

Croakit is an Elite tameable pet. Compared to a non-Elite pet, an Elite variant is significantly tougher in the wild. However, once tamed, it is neither more powerful nor more effective than a normal pet.

This article explains how you can find and tame Croakit in World of Warcraft.

Where to find Croakit in WoW and how to tame it

The massive frog sits in the corner of the pond (Image via Blizzard)

In appearance, WoW's Croakit is a massive toad. It belongs to the Hopper family of animals in the game and is a level 80 Rare Elite pet.

Being a rare Elite enemy, Croakit boasts a massive health bar and strength. If you approach without preparation, you won't be able to survive for long.

To find Croakit, you must travel all the way to the Hallowfall Zone. In this area, you will find a pond named Stillstone, where the giant toad rests. If you can't find it initially, try looking east of the pond. When you find it, it will appear inactive and cannot be attacked. To tame it, you will first need to activate it.

To activate Croakit, you will need to throw 10 Shadowblind Groupers at it. Shadowblind Groupers are a kind of fish that can be caught from pools and ponds. Once you have fed it 10 Shadowblind Groupers, you can start attacking it. However, the animal won't surrender without a fight.

throw the fish at it to activate it for a combat (Image via Blizzard)

Once Croakit becomes hostile, fight it and try to bring down its health to low. However, if its health reaches zero, it will die, and you won't be able to tame it.

For this reason, you will have to use the Pokemon method and bring Croakit's health as low as possible. Then, use your Tame Beast ability to tame it.

Once tamed, Croakit will retain its original name.

