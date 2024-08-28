How to get the Alunira Mount in WoW The War Within

WoW The War Within has some incredible mounts, including the Alunira Mount. Like Alani the Stormborn from Mists of Pandaria, it requires a frustrating grind and has some extra caveats players should be aware of if they’re doing this in a group at all. However, one of the great things about this particular enemy is that it’s not one of those infuriating, low-percentage drop chance mounts. That part comes from simply gathering the necessary materials.

You can find the Alunira Mount in the Isle of Dorn area of WoW The War Within, flying high over Dhar Oztan. When you’re collecting all of the Skyriding Glyphs, you’ll almost certainly see this bird hovering overhead, shrouded in a powerful shield. If you’re confused about unlocking this mount, here's how to do it.

How to unlock Alunira Mount in WoW The War Within

The Alunira mount takes a lot of patience to acquire (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

To get the Alunira Mount in WoW The War Within, farm 10 Crackling Shards and bring them to (23.2 58.2) in the Isle of Dorn. Specifically, take them to the peak of the mountain. It’s the highest peak in Khaz Algar and incredibly easy to find. The hard part is finding the 10 Crackling Shards.

The good news is that they can drop off any enemies on Khaz Algar, so any zone you’re killing things in can drop Crackling Shards. The bad news is that they have a 1-in-2000 drop chance. There were some enemies that were bugged early on, but that’s since been hotfixed. You don’t have to be Level 80, either; you could get shards that go toward the Alunira Mount in WoW The War Within even at Level 71.

Once you’ve obtained 10 Crackling Shards, combine them into a Storm Vessel. Take that to the mountaintop, use it on Alunira, and then slay this WoW The War Within Rare Spawn to claim the mount. However, there are some important caveats to keep in mind. The first is whoever broke Alunira’s stormshield will get the mount. Even if you brought a party to help, whoever used their item gets the mount.

You can farm Crackling Shards anywhere, but it's better to do it when you're working on other objectives (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Now, you can form a group, and everyone farm together and just keep killing her over and over, but it’s important to note this. Another point is if you killed Alunira once today, and came back to do it again for yourself, you will get no loot. If you’re helping others farm, wait until tomorrow to come back. If you do this, you’ll waste your Storm Vessel and will have to do the grind all over again.

If you’re farming for Crackling Shards, I recommend doing activities that already require a grind. That way, you serve two masters at once. For example, you could work on other mounts like the Bee or Dauntless Imperial Lynx. Once you’re fighting to claim the Alunira Mount in WoW The War Within, don’t worry, this enemy isn’t crazy strong. No major special attacks to fear. Her auto attacks are strong, but that’s it.

