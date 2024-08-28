How to get the Dauntless Imperial Lynx in WoW The War Within

WoW The War Within’s Dauntless Imperial Lynx is linked to one of the new World Events in Khaz Algar. This event takes place in Hallowfall, and although a bit grindy, is worth doing for the chance at extra gear for your Warband and a little bit of extra gold. You can use the event to farm for other items like Crackling Shards.

As far as mounts go in WoW The War Within, the Dauntless Imperial Lynx is one of the easier mounts to farm. The mount has a rough 1-in-100 drop chance, and you have several chances to get one in a day. It doesn’t require a ton of work, and there are almost always players active in the zone this takes place in, so it’s worth spending a little more time in Hallowfall.

Trending

Where to unlock the Dauntless Imperial Lynx in WoW The War Within

This is the area where the World Event takes place (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Dauntless Imperial Lynx is a reward that drops from the Lamplighter Supply Satchel in WoW The War Within. It has a roughly 1-in-100 chance to drop from any of these satchels you pick up while participating in the Spreading the Light World Event, once you reach level 80.

To claim these Lamplighter Supply Satchels, you need to complete the various daily quests (blue exclamation marks) that appear in the Light’s Blooming section of Hallowfall. Many of these reward a Satchel for relatively simple requests and every one of these has a chance to drop the Dauntless Imperial Lynx mount in WoW The War Within. In fact, some players have reported getting one on their first pickup.

You can also gain Lamplighter Supply Satchels from doing the actual events in this area. There are Major and Minor Keyflames. The Major ones are the large ones that sit in the middle of the fields, while the Minor ones are off to the side. The Major Keyflames require 20 Radiant Remnants that drop from virtually every mob in this area.

You may have to crack several of these satchels open before you get lucky (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

However, you don’t have to be the only one that contributes as players will be working together on it. Once the amount has been met, a Bonus Objective begins in that field. Completing the objective successfully gives you a Supply Satchel that has a chance to drop the Dauntless Imperial Lynx in WoW The War Within. The Minor Keyflames only require 3 Radiant Remnants, but also give a daily quest to complete.

Do keep in mind that you can only do the Major Keyflame objectives once a day. If you use your Radiant Remnants on a Keyflame you’ve already done once, it won’t trigger for you a second time. However, others who are new to that one can complete the objective, but it won't show for you.

Unfortunately, the game doesn’t track which ones you’ve completed in your UI, so make a mental note as you go from Keyflame to Keyflame in WoW The War Within’s new World Event. All you have to do is keep participating in this day after day until the Dauntless Imperial Lynx finally drops. While it's significantly easier to farm than rare mounts like the Alunira Mount, you can farm the shards necessary for the latter in this region.

Check out our other WoW The War Within guides

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback