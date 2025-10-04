How to get Locran's Talisman in Diablo 4, and its unique effects

Locran’s Talisman is an interesting Unique in Diablo 4, and its location actually moved, as of this current Season (Season 10). Originally found only in the Infernal Hordes, it and other Uniques that dropped from that section of the game were shuffled into other Boss Ladder loot tables instead. This makes Locran’s, and other similar Uniques much easier to find.

If you’re looking for a bit more Critical Strike Chance, you could do worse than Locran’s Talisman in Diablo 4. It’s not a must-have Unique in any build I’ve seen in the current season, but that doesn’t mean it’s not worth having in your collection.

Where to farm Locran’s Talisman in Diablo 4

Instead of farming Infernal Hordes for Locran’s Talisman in Diablo 4, you can now find it in a few boss loot tables. Specifically, it now drops from Andariel and Harbinger of Hatred bosses. All you need is to have enough of the currency needed to crack the chests open, and be at least on Torment 1 difficulty.

Here are the boss lairs you want to farm (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Andariel (Hanged Man’s Hall, Kehjistan): Requires 3x Pincushioned Dolls

Requires 3x Pincushioned Dolls Harbinger of Hatred (Nahantu, Harbinger’s Den): Requires 3x Abhorrent Hearts

You can find the locations on the screenshot above. These are Greater Bosses, so you may need to farm the other lower-tier bosses first, unless you already have the summoning materials. You can farm Pincusioned Dolls from Beast in the Ice and Lord Zir. Conversely, Abhorrent Hearts can be farmed from Urivar.

Both of these can also drop in the Undercity of Kurast, if you have a Tribute of Titans, and World Bosses can also drop these items. Once you have enough for a few attempts, jump into Party Finder and clear those bosses!

What is Locran’s Talisman’s unique effect in Diablo 4?

Locran’s Talisman is a neat Unique, if you want to buff up your Critical Strike chance, and don’t really burn much in the way of Primary Resource. In addition, it also grants +All Stats, +Maximum Resource, Critical Strike Damage, and Resistance to All Elements. However, here’s what its unique ability is:

The more resources you have, the better the odds you crit! (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

“Your Skills gain [0.10-0.40]% Critical Strike Chance per point of Primary Resource you have when you cast, up to [10-40]%. Each point of Primary Resource above 100 grants Skills 0.2%[x] Critical Strike Damage instead, up to 500 Resource.”

I can see it being possibly still useful in builds that require a lot of critical hit, such as Sorcerers, but I think they may have better options these days. It used to be a pretty great Unique, but I think it’s fallen off in modern seasons.

