How to get Mr Fuzzy Tokens in Fallout 76 (and all items you can buy with it)

Mr Fuzzy Tokens in Fallout 76 are one of many currency types you'll be able to earn. It can be used to purchase some oddities that'll either really make you stand out from the crowd or blend in perfectly with one of the many Raider factions in the wasteland.

That being said, earning Mr Fuzzy Tokens in Fallout 76 will be a bit of a challenge if you're starting, but eventually, the process with get easier. Since there is more than one way to get them, you have multiple options. That said, here's how to get the tokens, and you can use them to purchase in-game.

How to get Mr Fuzzy Tokens in Fallout 76

Mr. Fuzzy ain't looking too good (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

As mentioned, there are two ways to get Mr Fuzzy Tokens; the first is to complete Daily Quests, which can be undertaken after you complete the "Mistaken Identity" Quest. These will be given if you visit Ash Heap at Camden Park after the completion of Mistaken Identity.

Here's a list of Quests that will reward you with Mr Fuzzy Tokens:

Daily: Lucky Mucker

Daily: Dross Toss

Daily: The Chow Line

You can also try to sever hop to redo the Quests, but it often doesn't work. Aside from Quests, you can outright purchase them from other Players' Vendors. Trading is also a viable option if you're willing to trade with others. However, the Quests are still probably the best method.

How to use Mr Fuzzy Tokens in Fallout 76

Interact with the terminal to redeem the tokens (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

You can use the tokens by redeeming them for rewards. To do this, you'll need to head to Camden Park and look for the Camden Park Company Store. Within, you'll find a terminal, which, when interacted with, will give you the option of redeeming the Mr Fuzzy Tokens.

Here's a list of rewards and the number of tokens you'll need for each one:

Mr. Fuzzy Pencil - 5 tokens

10 Paddle Ball Ammo - 5 tokens

Cotton Candy Bites - 5 tokens

Gumdrops - 5 tokens

Jumbo Mr. Fuzzy Plush - 20 tokens

Mr. Fuzzy Mining Helmet - 20 tokens

Paddle Ball - 50 tokens

Camden Whacker - 50 tokens

Super Comic Book - 100 tokens

Mr. Fuzzy Mascot Suit - 150 tokens

Mr. Fuzzy Mascot Head - 300 tokens

Keep in mind that some of these items can be obtained from exploring the wasteland and acquired through other means. Just keep in mind that since Quests only give out three tokens, you'll need to play every day to earn enough to redeem items. Just be glad they aren't as rare as Nuka Cola Cranberry.

