How to get to the Overgrown Alcove in Last Epoch?

The Overgrown Alcove in Last Epoch is one of the most beautiful places in the game. With the 1.0 release, this Diablo 4 competitor saw an influx of new players who jumped into the game to experience all the secrets of the world of Eterra. However, if you're a new player wondering how to get to the secret area, we're here to help you out.

This article will discuss ways to get to the hidden area, especially the Overgrown Alcove in the Last Epoch.

Ways to reach the Overgrown Alcove in Last Epoch

Go to the Verdant lakes to reach the Overgrown Alcove in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

In the captivating world of Last Epoch, Overgrown Alcove is one of the most mysterious and beautiful places that players can explore. This hidden area is nestled in the Verdant Lakes and can only be found during one of the game's five eras: the Ancient Era.

To reach the Overgrown Alcove, follow these steps:

First, head to the Verdant Lakes region during the Ancient Era.

Explore the area and take down the Map Boss.

Once you defeat the Map Boss, continue navigating to the Northwest direction of the battlefield. Here, you'll find a large boulder covered with moss surrounding the secret place.

Upon finding the boulder, all you need to do is break it. This will open the mysterious path leading towards the Overgrown Alcove.

Upon reaching the Overgrown Alcove, you'll find a shrine adorned with glowing runes. Although it looks like you can interact with it to get some rewards, it currently serves no purpose.

Despite this secret area serving no gameplay purpose for the time being, things may unravel in the future with the upcoming updates.

All Hidden Shrines in Last Epoch

Shrine of Overgrown Alcove in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

As mentioned above, there are multiple eras in the Last Epoch, and every era comprises secret areas like the Overgrown Alcove. However, remember that these areas currently serve no gameplay purpose other than providing a mysterious, beautiful environment.

Currently, the community has spotted four shrines other than the Overgrown Alcove in Last Epoch:

The Heoborean Shrine: Located in Heoborea during the Divine Era.

Located in Heoborea during the Divine Era. The Sealed Shrine: Present in The Courtyard region during the Ruined Era.

Present in The Courtyard region during the Ruined Era. The Fractured Shrine: Discovered in The Barren Aqueduct during the Imperial Era.

Discovered in The Barren Aqueduct during the Imperial Era. Unknown Shrine: Found in the Imperial Welyrn region during the Imperial Era.

While these are the only shrines uncovered by the community so far, upcoming updates may reveal several more.

