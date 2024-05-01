How to get Protea Prime in Warframe: All Relics listed 

With Protea Prime Access starting on May 1, 2024, many players are eager to know how to get this Warframe. She boasts a diverse skillset that can refresh your shield gate, decimate Steel Path enemies, as well as provide squad-wide health and energy sustain.
The process of acquiring this Warframe is much like any other Primed gear: you have to crack the new Void Relics that have surfaced to get it. Compared to the acquisition of regular Protea, grinding these Relics may feel like less of a hassle, as runs in the Granum Void can start to get boring.
This article will go over everything you need to know to build a full set of the new Warframe.
All Protea Prime Relics in Warframe
Here are all the Void Relics you need to build Protea Prime:
- Protea Prime Main Blueprint: Meso W4 (Common)
- Protea Prime Neuroptics Blueprint: Neo P6 (Uncommon)
- Protea Prime Chassis Blueprint: Axi P7 (Rare)
- Protea Prime Systems Blueprint: Lith P9 (Rare)
These Void Relics are obtainable from different sources based on what era it is from. If you are not familiar with where to farm these, here's a handy guide on the easiest ways to farm Void Relics of each type.
The Protea Prime Access has also unveiled two new Primed equipment for you to brandish: the Okina Prime and this Warframe's signature Velox Prime.
Void Relics for Velox Prime
- Velox Prime Blueprint: Axi F2 (Uncommon)
- Velox Prime Receiver: Lith T12 (Common)
- Velox Prime Barrel: Meso B9 (Rare)
Void Relics for Okina Prime
- Okina Prime Blueprint: Neo O2 (Rare)
- Okina Prime Blade: Axi B8 (Common)
- Okina Prime Handle: Meso G7 (Uncommon)
Warframe Protea Prime build in 2024: Mod setup and Helminth
Protea Prime boasts a higher Energy Pool and base Armor compared to her regular variant. Here are all of her stats:
Protea Prime's damage comes from Blaze Artillery, which is heat-based. Considering this, Archon Vitality is a must-have on your mod setup. Otherwise, your build has room for flexibility. The general order of modding priority should be Ability Duration > Ability Range > Ability Strength > Ability Efficiency.
Mods used
- Growing Power (Aura)
- Empty Exilus slot: You can re-Forma to use Primed Sure Footed
- Narrow Minded
- Blind Rage
- Primed Continuity
- Stretch
- Rolling Guard
- Overextended
- Primed Flow
- Archon Vitality
Helminth ability
One more point of interest is Helminth ability. In general, Protea Prime will perform significantly better with a group-up tool. You can slot any of the following in place of Temporal Anchor (fourth ability):
- Ensnare
- Coil Horizon
- Larva
- Airburst
- Pull
