How to get Protea Prime in Warframe: All Relics listed 

With Protea Prime Access starting on May 1, 2024, many players are eager to know how to get this Warframe. She boasts a diverse skillset that can refresh your shield gate, decimate Steel Path enemies, as well as provide squad-wide health and energy sustain.

The process of acquiring this Warframe is much like any other Primed gear: you have to crack the new Void Relics that have surfaced to get it. Compared to the acquisition of regular Protea, grinding these Relics may feel like less of a hassle, as runs in the Granum Void can start to get boring.

This article will go over everything you need to know to build a full set of the new Warframe.

All Protea Prime Relics in Warframe

Here are all the Void Relics you need to build Protea Prime:

Protea Prime Main Blueprint: Meso W4 (Common)

Protea Prime Neuroptics Blueprint: Neo P6 (Uncommon)

Protea Prime Chassis Blueprint: Axi P7 (Rare)

Protea Prime Systems Blueprint: Lith P9 (Rare)

These Void Relics are obtainable from different sources based on what era it is from. If you are not familiar with where to farm these, here's a handy guide on the easiest ways to farm Void Relics of each type.

The Protea Prime Access has also unveiled two new Primed equipment for you to brandish: the Okina Prime and this Warframe's signature Velox Prime.

Void Relics for Velox Prime

Velox Prime Blueprint: Axi F2 (Uncommon)

Velox Prime Receiver: Lith T12 (Common)

Velox Prime Barrel: Meso B9 (Rare)

Void Relics for Okina Prime

Okina Prime Blueprint: Neo O2 (Rare)

Okina Prime Blade: Axi B8 (Common)

Okina Prime Handle: Meso G7 (Uncommon)

Warframe Protea Prime build in 2024: Mod setup and Helminth

Protea Prime boasts a higher Energy Pool and base Armor compared to her regular variant. Here are all of her stats:

Attribute Stat Value Armor 185 Health 370 Shields 555 Energy 250 Sprint Speed 1.2

Protea Prime's damage comes from Blaze Artillery, which is heat-based. Considering this, Archon Vitality is a must-have on your mod setup. Otherwise, your build has room for flexibility. The general order of modding priority should be Ability Duration > Ability Range > Ability Strength > Ability Efficiency.

Mods used

Growing Power (Aura)

Empty Exilus slot: You can re-Forma to use Primed Sure Footed

Narrow Minded

Blind Rage

Primed Continuity

Stretch

Rolling Guard

Overextended

Primed Flow

Archon Vitality

Helminth ability

One more point of interest is Helminth ability. In general, Protea Prime will perform significantly better with a group-up tool. You can slot any of the following in place of Temporal Anchor (fourth ability):

Ensnare

Coil Horizon

Larva

Airburst

Pull

