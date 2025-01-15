How to get the Revenant Redress emblem in Destiny 2? 

Destiny 2 Revenant Act III still has several surprises left for players. With the second weekly reset of the act, players have a new mission appear on the Last City, leading them to an old foe named Skolas, within the Prison of Elders. However, defeating this challenging foe will result in many rewards, such as seasonal seal completions, an Exotic sparrow, and a special emblem.

This article lists everything related to the emblem, Revenant Redress, mission mechanics, and other associated rewards.

Revenant Redress emblem guide in Destiny 2

Revenant Redress is one of many rewards from the new "Kell's Vengeance" mission available via the Last City map — made active with the January 14 weekly reset. However, you must complete the Kell of Kells seasonal mission for the mission node to appear.

Kell's Vengeance in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie || YouTube/@Esoterickk)

Note that this particular mission must be played in a group and has the difficulty of a Master variant Dungeon. While you won't find any Champion enemies inside, there will still be Bane-affected enemies, making your time harder.

Once you finish every encounter, defeat Skolas, and loot the final chest, there is a 20% chance for the emblem to drop from the loot chest. If you do not get it the first time, you can always do it again and hope for a drop after.

How to complete the Kell's Vengeance mission in Destiny 2?

Kell's Vengeance follows a few mechanics that must be done in synergy with other fire team members. At the start, you must avoid the wipe mechanic by completing the Warden's Judgment objectives presented within a time limit. These missions can be anything from scoring weapon kills, ability kills, and more. Failing to complete these tasks within the time limit will result in a wipe.

Warden's Judgement in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie || YouTube/@Esoterickk)

The second major mechanic is in the Skolas boss fight, where all three players must juggle a debuff between themselves. This debuff is called "Devouring Essence," and the person holding it for more than 30 seconds will die. Hence, another player must pick it up from the debuffed player, leaving them with another debuff called "Drained of Essence."

Devouring Essence debuff (Image via Bungie || YouTube/@Esoterickk)

Drained of Essence in Destiny 2 Kell's Vengeance (Image via Bungie || YouTube/@Esoterickk)

With the "Drained of Essence" debuff, a player cannot pick the "Devouring Essence." The player with the "Devouring Essence" buff must now look for a special "Baron" mini-boss in the arena, kill it, and pick up a mote to upgrade the Devouring Essence to Enhanced Essence.

Servitor with the red aura (Image via Bungie || YouTube/@Esoterickk)

The Enhanced Essence must be deposited on one of three Servitors in the arena. The Servitor glowing with a red aura is the one players must deposit the Enhanced Essence in. Doing this three times will start the boss fight.

