How to get Ruvox in Warframe

Getting the Ruvox in Warframe can be quite a task if you get unlucky. The main blueprint for Ruvox drops from the Armatus Disruption node in Deimos, but the chances are quite low at 5%. Thankfully, you have a fallback alternative to farming it this way.

Read along to find out all the methods to get Ruvox in Warframe, and what resources you need to craft this new Incarnon fist weapon.

All ways to get Ruvox in Warframe

Warframe: Ruvox regular mode stats (Image via Digital Extremes)

The simplest way to get Ruvox in Warframe is also the most expensive: you can buy it off the in-game Market for 175 Platinum. This also comes with a pre-installed Orokin Catalyst and a free weapon slot.

The other way is to craft it with the blueprint and components, farmable from Aramtus (Deimos). Like Furax Wraith, crafting Ruvox in Warframe also requires two dedicated components:

Ruvox Blueprint

2x Ruvox Blade

2x Ruvox Glove

Additionally, all the components need to be individually crafted with their blueprints:

To craft Ruvox Blade, you need: 20000 Credits, 4500 Entrati Obols, 10 Bellow Voca, 2 Entrati Lanthorn, 8 Gallium.

20000 Credits, 4500 Entrati Obols, 10 Bellow Voca, 2 Entrati Lanthorn, 8 Gallium. To craft Ruvox Glove, you need: 20000 Credits, 1400 Ferrite, 500 Necracoil, 2 Entrati Lanthorn, 4 Echo Voca.

Ruvox Drop location and drop rate: How many tries till you get it?

The Ruvox blueprint as well as each of its components has a 5% chance to drop on B Rotation in the Disruption node Armatus (Deimos). Unlike the other endless modes, Disruption Rotations can be manipulated with how many Conduits you successfully defend.

To force the B rotation on each Armatus round, do the following:

Round 1: Defend all four Conduits.

Round 2: Defend three Conduits, and fail the other one.

Round 3: Defend three Conduits, and fail the other one.

Round 4 and onwards: Defend two Conduits, and fail the other two.

Most players should expect to get all Ruvox components and the blueprint by approximately 25 rounds. However, if you don't want to get it this way, there is an alternative.

How to get Ruvox with Vessel Capillaries

Ruvox can be bought from Loid (Image via Digital Extremes)

The Vessel Capillaries are a new resource added to Warframe with the Dante Unbound update. They drop from Necramech Demolisher unit kills, generating 2-4 units (5-7 units in Steel Path) per drop.

This means you will automatically get some Vessel Capillaries while farming for Ruvox on Armatus, which you can use to buy individual Ruvox parts from Loid in Sanctum Anatomica (Deimos). To do this, go to Sanctum Anatomica, Open Pause Menu> Fast Travel > Loid > Research Dante.

You need a total of 360 Vessel Capillaries to buy all the Ruvox parts:

Ruvox Blueprint costs 180 Vessel Capillaries

Ruvox Blade Blueprint costs 45 Vessel Capillaries each

Ruvox Glove Blueprint costs 45 Vessel Capillaries each

