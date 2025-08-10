You'll be required to build Spike Strips in Grounded 2 for the Art of War Quest. They will ensure your base will be safe from O.R.C. Bugs, and they also serve as a mark upon which the Bugs will attack. In short, depending on where you place Spike Strips, Bugs will get stuck in the thick of it, which, in theory, gives you the chance to bottleneck them.

While they may be useful to use, as you progress, you will unlock more powerful gear, but they are still important at the beginning. That being said, here's how to get and use Spike Strips in Grounded 2.

How to get Spike Strips in Grounded 2

Spike Strip will cost 100 Raw Science (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Spike Strips are horizontally placed Weed Stems fortified with spikes; think of caltrops, but more rudimentary in design and functionality. They serve as a protective barrier, separating you from the Bugs. They can be placed around your base to ensure critters don't surprise you by going around your main fortifications.

You can craft the Spike Strips in Grounded 2 via the Construction Wheel. You'll need to have the following resources as well:

Weed Stem (x1)

Sap (x1)

Crude Rope (x1

Thistle Needles (x3)

How to use Spike Strips in Grounded 2

Once you craft Spike Strips, they can be placed, which in turn will trigger an O.R.C. Bug invasion/raid. They are deployed by the Mysterious Stranger, and you'll be warned before the main assault forces hit your base. However, keep in mind that you cannot rely on Spike Strips alone to defend your turf.

If you're in a party, consider rallying your friends, and have at least one player who has a Warrior (Fighter) build to hold the line against incoming Bugs using a solid Shield. A Ranger build will also come in handy as they will be able to deal with Bugs from afar using a variety of Arrows.

While these Bug raids will leave you drained, they are a good way to obtain resources. If nothing else, it can be used as a team-training exercise to get the squad ready for more boss fights ahead, like the Cockroach Queen.

