Arrow types in Grounded 2 play a huge role in combat, especially when you want to exploit a Bug's weakness to inflict the most amount of damage possible. For a Ranger build, knowing which arrow to use when and where can and will make a lot of difference in combat, especially when going up against bosses such as the Cockroach Queen.

You could just use the arrow that does the most amount of damage, but understanding how each one functions will give you the edge. That said, here's more on the topic at hand.

List of all Arrow types in Grounded 2 - Ranked

Different Arrow in Grounded 2 will be required in certain situations (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

There are a total of eight Arrow types in Grounded 2 that you can get your hands on. Each has its utility and is largely divided into two tiers. That said, here's the list of Arrows, ranked.

Tier 1

The Tier 1 list of Arrow types in Grounded 2 comprises two variants. They are basic, but pack a punch in every situation. Here is the list:

Arrow - N/A :

: Pollen Arrow - Flyer Stun and Slow: Applies stun damage to the target and runs slower.

Tier 2

The Tier 2 list of Arrow types in Grounded 2 comprises six different variants. The first two deal basic damage, which pertains to damage and stun. The latter four are tied into elemental damage.

Because elemental damage is selective for certain Bugs (such as Northern Scorpions), the two former Arrow types in Grounded 2 provide more utility in normal situations. Here is the list:

Disruptor Arrow - O.R.C. Bane : Attacks gain a large bonus to stun and damage against O.R.C. creatures.

: Attacks gain a large bonus to stun and damage against O.R.C. creatures. Feather Arrow - Critical Hit Chance : Attacks gain a chance to deal massive bonus damage.

: Attacks gain a chance to deal massive bonus damage. Gas Arrow - Gas Hazard : Deals damage over time.

: Deals damage over time. Mint Arrow - Chilling Attack : Attacks cause foes to chill and freeze.

: Attacks cause foes to chill and freeze. Spicy Arrow - Sizzling Attack : Attacks cause foes to sizzle and burn.

: Attacks cause foes to sizzle and burn. Venom Arrow - Venom Attack: Attacks build-up venom on hit, dealing damage over time.

In conclusion, while the Arrow types in Grounded 2 will impact combat to a large extent, the weapon being used will also contribute to the overall damage. If you plan on going with a Ranger build, the Bushwacker is going to be one of the weapons you'll be interested in obtaining.

However, as you approach the end-game, you'll want to get the Wolf Stringer. It's the ultimate Ranger weapon, and when in a party with a Warrior (Fighter), you will be able to help hold the line against Bugs.

