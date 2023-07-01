How to join and leave a club in Harry Potter Magic Awakened?

Harry Potter Magic Awakened opts for a unique approach to the magical franchise by presenting it as a card-collecting game. You can still expect a significant amount of story that unravels in the form of voiced cutscenes. While you can relish this experience at your own place by playing solo, you can also team up with other players.

Harry Potter Magic Awakened comprises a Social Club feature wherein you can join certain groups to enhance your experience. You can have fun playing this game with other Potterheads and reap some unique rewards in the process. If a group does not jive well with you, there is a way to exit the club.

How to join a club in Harry Potter Magic Awakened?

There are many activities in Harry Potter Magic Awakened, like Duelling Clubs, Forbidden Forest, and more, that are worth experiencing with a group of players. You can therefore benefit from joining a club which is a form of a clan you can team up with.

Before you are given the provision to join a club, you must progress through the game's tutorial that walks you through character creation and some basics of battles. If you wish to play with your friends, feel free to peruse this guide on how to add friends in this magical adventure.

You can resort to the following steps to join a club:

Head into the map menu. Select the Social Club option. Peruse the available clubs and select the one you wish to join. Select Apply option to join the desired club.

There are many rewards you can obtain by completing quests as part of a club. It can be fun to delve into the game with like-minded players. However, if you feel like exploring other groups, the game also allows you to exit your current one.

How to leave the Social Club in Harry Potter Magic Awakened?

You must wait for four hours before joining a new club (Image via Harry Potter Magic Awakened)

You can adopt the following steps to leave any club:

You must navigate to the hub area of the Social Club. Simply tap on the name of your current club. Select the Details option on the left side of your screen. You will then be displayed the information about the club. Look at the bottom right side of the screen to spot the Leave Social Club option. Selecting it will result in a pop-up asking for final confirmation. Opt for Confirm option to leave.

You must note that you cannot join any new club immediately after leaving one. A four-hour waiting period gets activated as soon as you exit a club. Therefore, you must take your time before deciding to part ways with your current clan.

HPMagicAwakened @hpmagicawakened Pre-Registration rewards begin rolling out for all players today during our global celebration launch period! Rewards will arrive through in-game inbox and be available after completing character creation in Diagon Alley. Thanks to all our fans, we hope you enjoy this gift! Pre-Registration rewards begin rolling out for all players today during our global celebration launch period! Rewards will arrive through in-game inbox and be available after completing character creation in Diagon Alley. Thanks to all our fans, we hope you enjoy this gift! https://t.co/lGVZPdCGtL

Harry Potter Magic Awakened lets you partake in 1v1 and 2v2 battles via The Duelling Club. This game’s major highlight is the card collection and turn-based battle system. You can peruse this guide for the best 2v2 decks that you can use to gain an edge in battles.

