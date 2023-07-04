How to play Quidditch in Harry Potter Magic Awakened?

Harry Potter Magic Awakened is a card-collecting title that has surged in popularity. This can be attributed to a vibrant art style coupled with many robust gameplay elements like Duelling Club, a story mode, and more. There are a lot of cards to collect and battles to partake in. You will be delighted to know that you can even play Quidditch in this new title.

It is a great idea to vary your gameplay by trying out different activities in Harry Potter Magic Awakened, with Quidditch being an excellent alternative to do so. That said, getting into this popular sport can be a challenge owing to its availability on selected days.

How to unlock Quidditch in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

Harry Potter Magic Awakened presents a wealth of activities to pursue, along with collecting robust cards. Quidditch has been the most talked about aspect of this title, but unlocking it is a tough endeavor.

As of this writing, the only way to get access to Quidditch is to proactively check for it on certain days of the week. You can attend various classes in Harry Potter Magic Awakened, like Potions, Dark Arts, and more. Quidditch is also given the same treatment.

Hence, you can try to head over to the Quidditch field beside Hogwarts Castle to check if this sport is open for participation. While it is a general consensus that it is available on weekends, it is a good tactic to regularly check its availability on other days of the week.

This game features a full-fledged story, and after a brief tutorial section in Diagon Alley, it leads you to Hogwarts. You will come across a quest with a character named Robyn beside the Great Hall area.

This acts as a tutorial that guides you through the basics of flying a broom. You also obtain a broom named Shooting Star as part of this story quest. Thereafter, you can progress the tale and use the aforementioned techniques to try to get into Quidditch.

Nimbus 2000 is one of the brooms you can obtain (Image via Harry Potter Magic Awakened)

Fortunately, this title provides a tutorial guiding you on how to play it efficiently. You must focus on tapping left or right on the screen as the broom flies automatically. Your aim is to avoid the other players and stick to your lane.

You will even come across some yellow and green lines during the flight, and you must always try to glide across them. Yellow lines will grant you some speed, whereas flying on green lines rewards you with certain stamina.

You can occasionally come across red lines, which must be avoided at all costs as they will slow you down. For scoring points, you can simply tap on the rings in your view, which in turn shoots the quaffle through them. Every match has a three-minute timer associated with it.

