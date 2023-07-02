Harry Potter Magic Awakened guide: Which is the best house?

Harry Potter Magic Awakened allows players to experience the life of a student in the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. As a student, you learn about magic and its history by attending classes like Charms, Potions, and Defense Against the Dark Arts. You are also allowed to participate in various extracurricular activities with your classmates.

Before participating in any of the classes and activities, you must go through the Sorting Ceremony, a rite of passage for any student at Hogwarts.

This ceremony decides which house you belong to before starting your first year. The selection will be your home in Hogwarts during your seven years of studies there.

What is the best house in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

Canonically, students do not get to decide their houses. However, the Sorting Hat appears willing to take input from the students, as we saw when Harry Potter himself was being sorted, and he refused to be placed in Slytherin.

In Harry Potter Magic Awakened, the Sorting Hat will initially place you in a random house to simulate the ceremony. Still, you can refuse this decision and decide on your house outright. This cannot be changed later on, so choose wisely.

Your decision does not seem to affect how the story will play out in Harry Potter Magic Awakened, but it does determine which players you can interact with in the game's multiplayer and social aspects. You can only enter the Common Room specific to your house, just like in the books and movies.

As such, the distinction of which house is the best is purely subjective and depends on your preference.

Choosing your house in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

To help you make an informed decision on which house to choose in Harry Potter Magic Awakened, here is a quick refresher on what each selection represents:

Gryffindor

Founded by Godric Gryffindor, this house places importance on courage and chivalry. Bearing a lion as its emblem, Gryffindor is represented by red and gold. The object of significance associated with it is the Sword of Godric Gryffindor which Harry famously used to defeat the basilisk in Chamber of Secrets.

Notable Gryffindors include the Golden Trio, Albus Dumbledore, the Marauders, and members of the Weasley family.

Slytherin

This house was founded by Salazar Slytherin. It values ambitious and cunning individuals who will do everything to achieve their goals. The emblem of this house is a serpent, and their colors are silver and green. Their object of significance is Salazar Slytherin's Locket which was made into a Horcrux by Lord Voldemort.

This house has produced the most death-eaters, contributing to its somewhat antagonistic portrayal. However, not all house members are villains, as we saw with Severus Snape and Professor Horace Slughorn. Those who want to choose this house don't need to worry since it is not portrayed negatively in Harry Potter Magic Awakened.

Ravenclaw

Ravenclaw is ironically represented by an eagle on its emblem, not a raven. The colors of this house are blue and bronze, with qualities such as intelligence, the pursuit of knowledge, curiosity, and creativity. The founder of the house is Rowena Ravenclaw, with her diadem being its significant object. It was also turned into a Horcrux by Voldemort.

Ravenclaw's notable alumni are Luna Lovegood, Filius Flitwick, Cho Chang, and the world's best wandmaker, Garrick Olivander.

Hufflepuff

The House of Hufflepuff values loyalty and hard work above all else. Represented by a badger, the colors of this house are yellow and black. Helga Hufflepuff found it, with her cup being the significant object. Notably, it was also turned into a Horcrux.

The most prominent members of this house in the Harry Potter universe are famous magizoologist Newt Scamander, Nymphadora Tonks, Pomona Sprout, and Cedric Diggory.

These are the houses you can choose from in Harry Potter Magic Awakened.

Poll : 0 votes