How to rename your weapon in Warframe?

Warframe has been out for over a decade now. As an MMO-lite built on gunplay, its available weaponry has naturally grown nearly ten times during this period. In patch 33, the number of weapons in the game is just shy of 500. Warframe's arsenal can be categorized across many weapon classes and types. While there are niche categories like Heavy Weapons for Necramechs, the bulk of them are divided into primaries, secondaries, and melee.

The Plains of Eidolon update introduced a fresh take on weapon variety in Warframe. It was the first update to bring Zaws, modular melee weapons you can customize by combining different parts corresponding to different stats. To add a final layer of personal touch, you also get to name it. However, a lesser-known addition from the same patch is the ability to rename your other weapons.

Can you rename weapons in Warframe?

Hok's services in Warframe

You can rename your weapons regardless of Mastery Rank and other restrictions, provided you have unlocked the following nodes in your star chart:

Cetus on Earth

Fortuna on Venus

These are the first two planets you are likely to set foot on in Warframe, therefore most Tenno will have the ability to rename their weapons and melees. Regardless of weapon type, if it is allowed to be renamed, you can do so for a fixed price of 15 Platinums. You can rename the same weapon ad infinitum as long as you have the Platinum to spend.

In order to get your Melee weapon renamed:

Make sure you have completed the Saya's Vigil quest.

Go to Cetus

Go to the Zaw vendor called Hok. If you are not familiar with his location, you can fast-travel to him from the pause menu while in Cetus.

Talk to Hok

Under the 'Other Services' section, select the 'Entitle' option.

This applies to both Zaws and non-modular Melee weapons, including the new Drifter melee weapons.

On the contrary, if you want to rename a Primary or Secondary weapon, you have to:

Have the Solaris United quest unlocked

Travel to Fortuna

Find Rude Zuud, the Kitgun assembly vendor. He can be fast traveled to from the pause menu.

Select the 'Other Services' option from the dialog menu, and then 'Entitle'.

Even though the renaming system repurposes the modular weapon mechanic already present in the game, you do not need to build a Zaw or Kitgun. 'Entitle' can be availed by any beginner as a standalone service. There are also no Syndicate rank requirements for this.

The new names override all previous affixes on Kuva and Tenet weapons. However, the renaming opportunity does not extend to more specialized weapon types. You cannot rename Heavy Weapons, Archmelee, Exalted Weapons, and Sentinel Weapons.

